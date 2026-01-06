Jamieson M. Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC, Installed as 2026 President of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

Jamieson M. Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC, ASNC President American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC)

Launches Presidency with an Invitation: ‘Let’s Innovate Together!’

During my tenure as ASNC president, I will work tirelessly so we can innovate together as the global community of nuclear cardiology professionals.” — Jamieson M. Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC, ASNC President

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) has installed Jamieson M. Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC, as its president for 2026. Dr. Bourque is a multimodality imager at the University of Virginia, where he is medical director of the nuclear cardiology, stress, and echocardiography laboratories; professor of medicine and radiology; and head of a research program focused on microvascular disease, exercise stress testing, and predictive analytics. He launched his presidency with an editorial published in the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology inviting nuclear cardiology professionals to “innovate together” to drive new advances in nuclear cardiology.

“During my tenure as ASNC president, I will work tirelessly so we can innovate together as the global community of nuclear cardiology professionals,” he promised. “ASNC will drive advances in multiple domains, incorporating artificial intelligence, supporting highest quality nuclear imaging in ischemic heart disease, and expanding and refining nuclear cardiovascular applications in systemic diseases.”

In his President’s Message, Dr. Bourque explains ASNC’s approach to supporting growth in nuclear cardiology – by enhancing clinical guidance, educating broadly, supporting research, advocating aggressively, and fostering global collaboration. Most important, he says, ASNC is encouraging the participation of members in every element of its efforts. He urges all members to “get involved … let’s innovate together for our future!”

Dr. Bourque completed his medical degree and residency at Duke University in Durham, NC, and his cardiology and advanced cardiovascular imaging fellowships at the University of Virginia. He has been an active member of ASNC since joining in 2007. In addition to faculty roles on many education programs, Dr. Bourque directed ASNC’s Nuclear Cardiology Board Exam Prep Course from 2022 to 2024 and spearheaded the ASNC Imaging Indications (I2) document series, which included lead authorship of the inaugural multisocietal consensus statement 18F-FDG PET/CT and Radiolabeled Leukocyte SPECT/CT Imaging for the Evaluation of Cardiovascular Infection in the Multimodality Context. He co-chaired the writing committee for the two-part multisociety recommendations for multimodality imaging in cardiac amyloidosis and led the development of axes in ASNC’s Quality Metrics guidelines for SPECT Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Cardiac Amyloid Radionuclide Imaging. Most recently, Dr. Bourque is leading ASNC’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force.

As ASNC president, Dr. Bourque will lead ASNC’s 2026 Executive Council, which also includes President-elect Andrew J. Einstein, MD, PhD, MASNC; Vice President Rami Doukky, MD, MSc, MBA, FASNC; Secretary Wael A. Jaber, MD, FASNC; Treasurer Rupa Sanghani, MD, FASNC; Immediate Past President Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, MASNC; and Once-removed Past President Lawrence Phillips, MD, MASNC.

Follow Dr. Bourque on X at @JBourqueMD and on LinkedIn. Stay in touch with ASNC on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

###

About ASNC, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology is the international home for nuclear cardiology and the largest professional society devoted exclusively to the field. ASNC’s membership includes more than 5,700 nuclear cardiology professionals from around the world. Founded in 1993, ASNC’s mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy, and research. ASNC’s official publication is the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. Learn more at http://www.asnc.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.