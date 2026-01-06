Austin Tech Leader John Arrow Says Austin’s Best Days Are Still Ahead on Beyond A Million Podcast

Austin Tech Founders John Arrow and Brad Weimert

Austin entrepreneur and Mutual Mobile co-founder shares why Austin continues to gain momentum as AI and remote work decentralize startups.

I wouldn’t bet against Austin. I think its best days are ahead of it. We’re having a renaissance here.” — John Arrow

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence and remote work reshape where companies are built, Austin entrepreneur John Arrow says the city is positioned to gain—not lose—momentum in the next era of technology.

“I wouldn’t bet against Austin. I think its best days are ahead of it. We’re having a renaissance here,” Arrow said.

Arrow shared his perspective on a recent episode of the Beyond A Million podcast, where he discussed Austin’s evolution as a technology hub, how AI is decentralizing entrepreneurship, and lessons from building and exiting a major Austin-based company.

Arrow is the co-founder of Mutual Mobile, an Austin-founded technology consultancy that grew to more than 300 employees and multi-eight-figure revenue before being acquired. Over more than a decade, Mutual Mobile became a well-known player in Austin’s startup and enterprise technology ecosystem, working with companies navigating large-scale digital transformation.

According to Arrow, Austin’s strength lies in its combination of technical talent, accessibility, and founder culture.

“Austin’s like this Goldilocks spot in my book where you have the right type of talent that wants to be here, and they’re not so busy that if you have the next great idea, they’re going to be willing to join you if you make a compelling pitch to them,” he said.

In the episode, Arrow also contrasted Austin with other popular destinations for founders.

“A lot of people want to be in Miami, but they don’t have the tech aspect. A lot of people want to be in New York, but they’re being pulled in a bunch of different directions. Same thing with the Bay Area,” he said.

While AI tools are making it easier to build companies from anywhere, Arrow believes cities with strong ecosystems still matter.

“One of the most amazing things about this AI revolution is that you can do this from anywhere,” he said, noting that Austin continues to benefit from its balance of talent, lifestyle, and opportunity.

The full conversation with Arrow appears on the Beyond A Million podcast, which features long-form interviews with founders and operators building multi-million dollar businesses.

About Beyond A Million

Beyond A Million is a business podcast featuring in-depth conversations with high 7, 8, 9, and 10-figure entrepreneurs uncovering the tactics and strategies that worked to scale their businesses.

About John Arrow

John Arrow is an Austin-based entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder of Mutual Mobile, an Austin technology company that scaled to hundreds of employees and was acquired after more than a decade of growth. Arrow is currently focused on investing in and building artificial intelligence–driven companies.

