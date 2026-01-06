Moores Lab AI Appoints Vijay Chandrasekaran as Vice President of Engineering

MooresLabAI Vijay Chandrasekaran

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moores Lab AI ( mooreslab.ai ), a leader in agentic AI for silicon engineering, announces the appointment of Vijay Chandrasekaran as Vice President of Engineering. Vijay brings twenty-five years of experience building and leading high-performance engineering organizations that consistently deliver premium-quality, mission-critical software products on time and on budget.Vijay joins Moores Lab AI with a distinguished track record of scaling engineering teams, setting clear organizational objectives, and driving disciplined execution across the entire product lifecycle. Early in his career, after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology with a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering, Vijay co-founded and was Chief Technology Officer at YASU Technologies, which was later acquired by SAP. He was the Co-founder and Director of Technology at Dealivore.com, and most recently was Country Head and Vice President of Implementation Services at Zemoso Technologies in Waterloo, Canada. His leadership style emphasizes alignment between product, engineering, and business goals—ensuring that innovation translates into real-world customer value.“Vijay is a rare combination of deep technical expertise and exceptional organizational leadership,” said Shelly Henry, CEO of Moores Lab AI. “He knows how to translate an ambitious vision into executable plans, and how to lead teams to deliver high-quality software with predictability and excellence. As we build out our agentic AI platform and expand our customer base, Vijay’s leadership will help Moores Lab AI meet the moment.”Throughout his career, Vijay has built and guided globally distributed engineering teams, in startups and large organizations, responsible for delivering enterprise-grade platforms, developer tools, and AI-driven systems. He is widely recognized for bringing clarity to complex programs, establishing strong engineering processes, and fostering a culture of accountability, craftsmanship, and continuous improvement.“I’m thrilled to join Moores Lab AI at such a pivotal stage in its growth,” said Vijay Chandrasekaran. “The company’s mission to fundamentally transform semiconductor development through agentic AI is both ambitious and deeply needed. I look forward to working with the team to scale our engineering organization and produce world-class products that deliver huge value to our customers.”More about Vijay’s background and technical leadership can be found on his LinkedIn profile and in a recent Moores Lab AI blog post highlighting the company’s expanding engineering expertise.About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI is building the next generation of AI tools for silicon engineering. Its agentic AI platform transforms the semiconductor development lifecycle by drastically reducing time to market and engineering cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation.For more information, visit www.mooreslab.ai.Media Contact:media@mooreslab.aiMoores Lab AIAustin, TX

