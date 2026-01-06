Pennsylvania Congressional Race: Pinsley Challenges Accuracy of Fundraising Poll

Mark Pinsley challenges Bob Brooks to one-on-one debate

Survey Cited by Brooks Did Not Include All Candidates

Bob Brooks markets himself as a populist, but his actions tell a different story. He promotes a selectively framed poll that excludes me, then claims he’s winning.” — Mark Pinsley

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent campaign fundraising email, Bob Brooks promoted the results of a December poll to suggest momentum in the race for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District Democratic primary. The poll did not allow voters to choose from the full field of candidates, excluding only one person: a sitting elected official, Mark Pinsley.

Pollster Celinda Lake from Lake Research called the methodology “deeply flawed,” noting that it ignored “a formidable opponent with a real record as an elected official in the district and a clear electoral and geographic base.”

Pinsley said Brooks’ poll tactics raise serious questions about whether his progressive label matches his record. Referencing widely circulated memes Brooks previously shared — including one attacking Colin Kaepernick for his protest of police brutality and another claiming gun violence stems from moral decline rather than firearms, Pinsley said, “Populism isn’t just words on a website. It’s revealed in your actions, including what you choose to say publicly and whether you’re willing to face voters honestly.”

“This isn’t about one poll,” Pinsley said. “It’s about a pattern. Bob Brooks markets himself as a populist, but his actions tell a different story. He promotes a selectively framed poll that excludes me, then claims he’s winning. Voters deserve more than a managed image. They deserve to see who we really are, side by side, on the record.”

Pinsley challenged Brooks to a one-on-one debate, stating: “I am challenging Bob Brooks to debate me directly this month. I’ve been taking on corporate power and holding institutions accountable for years because it’s who I am,” Pinsley added. “If Bob Brooks is who he says he is, he shouldn’t need time to prepare a version of himself. Let’s debate now so voters can see us as we are, not as we’re packaged.”

About Mark Pinsley

Mark Pinsley is the elected Controller of Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, serving as the county’s independent fiscal watchdog with responsibility for oversight, audits, and accountability across county government. In office, Pinsley has built a reputation for challenging entrenched power, exposing waste, and insisting on transparency, using the authority of his role to confront improper practices and push for ethical governance and whistleblower protections. His work examining failures inside public systems — including cases involving child abuse diagnoses — has drawn national attention and sparked broader conversations about healthcare oversight, accountability, and the human cost of unchecked authority. Defined by action rather than rhetoric, Pinsley is known for saying “no” when pressure demanded silence, and for using public office to restore public trust and ensure government answers to the people it serves. Learn more at VoteMarkPinsley.com.

