The Bed Consultant Launches New Interactive Mattress Finder Quiz

London, UK – The Bed Consultant, a leading online bed and mattress resource, is pleased to announce the launch of its new interactive mattress finder quiz, designed to help shoppers find the right mattress based on their sleep habits, needs and personal preferences.

The tool guides users through a short series of multiple-choice questions that cover key factors such as body weight, preferred sleeping position and budget. At the end of the quiz, users receive instant mattress suggestions based on their responses.

The quiz is free to use and provides recommendations instantly, with the option to request results by email if preferred. Each mattress suggestion includes a brief overview of the recommended mattress type, with links to further information and relevant resources.

“At The Bed Consultant, we understand how overwhelming mattress shopping can be, especially with so many options available,” said Tony Brown, founder of The Bed Consultant. “Our new Mattress Finder Quiz simplifies the entire process by offering clear, personalised recommendations without requiring shoppers to sign up beforehand.”

Founded in 2022 by bed expert Tony Brown, The Bed Consultant is built on more than 20 years of experience in the bed and mattress industry. The website offers comprehensive buying guides, honest mattress reviews and informative articles on beds and mattresses.

The Bed Consultant invites anyone interested in trying out its new Mattress Finder Quiz to visit the website today.

About The Bed Consultant

Established in 2022 by Tony Brown, The Bed Consultant draws on over two decades of industry experience to help shoppers looking for a new bed or mattress.

