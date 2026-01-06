SmartSafe to Debut Production-Intent Driver Distraction Console at Ottawa Infotainment’s CES Booth in West Hall, 6577

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driver distraction remains one of the most serious safety challenges facing personal drivers and commercial fleets. As vehicles become more advanced and mobile devices remain ever-present, the risks continue to grow. Research from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute shows that texting while driving increases crash risk by 23 times, highlighting the need for solutions that intervene before distraction occurs.Source: Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, vtti.vt.eduThis year at CES, SmartSafe will unveil its production-intent SmartSafe Console System, a patented solution designed to physically prevent phone interaction while driving. The system will be showcased at Ottawa Infotainment ’s booth in the West Hall, Booth 6577, where industry leaders, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and fleet operators will have the opportunity to experience the technology firsthand.A Breakthrough for Commercial FleetsWhile distracted driving is a universal problem, the burden is especially heavy for fleet operators. Many fleets face a constant rotation of new drivers, seasonal workers, or gig-based contractors. Coaching safe behavior across such a diverse and transient population is extremely challenging. Even experienced drivers can struggle with staying off their phones while on the road, and fleet managers often lack tools that create consistent, enforceable habits.SmartSafe addresses this challenge by removing the temptation altogether. The production-intent system includes:• A patented cassette-style locking mechanism that automatically secures the phone when the vehicle is placed in Drive• A protected viewing window that maintains passive visibility without enabling touch interaction• Integrated charging and NFC-based pairing cues• Drive-mode awareness and hazard-related signaling• A refined industrial design suitable for OEM integrationBy ensuring the phone cannot be accessed while driving, fleets gain a reliable, universal safety layer that supports every driver, regardless of training level or experience.Tim Cook, Design Director at SmartSafe, emphasized why the CES debut matters for the wider industry:“When we first partnered with Ottawa Infotainment, what impressed us most was the quality of their designs and engineering. The system looks and feels like it belongs in a modern vehicle interior. More importantly, it was validated with Tier 1s and customers from the start, which gave us confidence that SmartSafe can scale into production. For fleets especially, this is a gamechanger. Managers struggle to coach a revolving door of drivers. SmartSafe gives them a tool that promotes safer behavior from day one.”Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, spoke to the broader safety impact:“Distracted driving is one of the most significant risks on today’s roads, especially for commercial fleets that rely on new or seasonal drivers. SmartSafe provides a simple and intuitive way to reduce that risk. By creating a physical barrier between the driver and their device, the system supports safer habits without adding complexity. We are excited to debut the production-intent version at CES and show the industry what is now possible.”Reflecting on the origins of the idea, Tarkan Bastiyali, Inventor and Co-Founder, shared:“SmartSafe started as a vision to protect people. I kept seeing drivers reach for their phones, and I knew there had to be a better way. Bringing this product to a production-intent stage is incredibly meaningful. With Ottawa Infotainment’s help, we have shaped a solution that can make roads safer for everyday drivers and for fleets who urgently need support.”Experience SmartSafe at CESVisitors to Ottawa Infotainment Booth 6577 (West Hall) will have the opportunity to interact with the production-intent system and experience:• Live demonstrations of the locking cassette mechanism• Realistic drive-mode transitions that show how the phone is secured• Integrated charging and NFC-based interactions• A user experience designed to support both consumer drivers and high-turnover fleet environmentsAbout SmartSafeSmartSafe develops patented safety technologies that reduce driver distraction through intuitive, hardware-first solutions for personal and commercial vehicles.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment builds advanced infotainment and digital cockpit systems, combining embedded software, production hardware, UX design, and vehicle integration expertise to support next-generation automotive programs.

