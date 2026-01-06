Encompass Corporation Launches Executive Advisory Board to Drive Innovation in Financial Services

Encompass Corporation EAB members

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encompass Corporation , a global leader in Corporate Digital Identity (CDI) for Know Your Customer (KYC), today officially launches its Executive Advisory Board (EAB). A strategic initiative designed to accelerate innovation and deliver enhanced value to clients and partners worldwide.The EAB will act as a strategic think tank, supporting Encompass as it scales globally and advances its vision to become the preeminent provider of CDI solutions. Its remit includes:• Driving market-leading innovation• Promoting customer-centric growth• Upholding best-in-class governance and risk practices• Harnessing AI to transform KYC processes• Advancing CDI to strengthen trust and regulatory complianceLeadership under the chair of Doris HonoldDoris Honold, previously announced as Chair of the Executive Advisory Board, brings more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles across global financial institutions, with deep expertise in transformation, governance, operational resilience, and organizational leadership. She has been a member of Encompass’s Executive Board since 2021.Doris Honold commented:"The launch of the Executive Advisory Board reflects Encompass’s commitment to driving meaningful change across financial services. By combining strategic insight with practical execution, we help institutions navigate KYC complexity and unlock new growth opportunities, particularly through intelligent use of AI and the evolution of Corporate Digital Identity."The EAB brings together an exceptional roster of senior professionals with deep experience in global financial services, including David Hudson and Colin Bell, leaders who have held pivotal roles at institutions such as JP Morgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and other major institutions. Their collective expertise spans governance, risk management, compliance, and digital transformation, providing Encompass with invaluable insight to anticipate industry trends, drive innovation, and deliver solutions that underpin successful AI initiatives to meet the evolving needs of financial institutions worldwide.CEO perspectiveWayne Johnson, CEO of Encompass, said:"The launch of the EAB marks a pivotal moment for Encompass and the industry. As financial institutions face unprecedented regulatory and operational challenges, the EAB will ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation.Leveraging the expertise of global leaders, we can accelerate the adoption of CDI as the essential data foundation for innovation, including AI. By, building trust, improving transparency, and enabling institutions to meet complex KYC requirements with confidence, CDI unlocks the full potential of emerging technologies. This initiative reinforces our mission to deliver transformative solutions that strengthen resilience across the financial ecosystem."Driving the Encompass vision forwardThe EAB will play a central role in shaping Encompass’s strategic direction, ensuring alignment with the challenges and opportunities facing financial institutions worldwide. By leveraging the expertise of its members, Encompass will continue to lead the way in delivering solutions that enable efficiency, transparency, and resilience in compliance processes.About EncompassEncompass enables fast, accurate identity validation and verification of corporate customers, and a gold standard approach to KYC. Our award-winning Corporate Digital Identity (CDI) platform combines real-time data and documents from authoritative global public sources and private customer information to create and maintain digital risk profiles.By delivering structured KYC data and CDI profiles directly into core banking applications, Encompass powers successful AI initiatives, ensuring insights are accurate and actionable.With Encompass, the world’s leading banks improve customer experience and increase business opportunities through consistent regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.For more information, visit encompasscorporation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.