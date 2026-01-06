Sphera Named a Built In 2026 Best Places to Work Winner

Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has been placed on the Best Large Places to Work in Chicago list in Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work Awards as announced by the technology platform today.Headquartered in Chicago and named one of 2025’s Chicago Innovation Awards and Accenture Corporate Innovator Award winners for its AI-driven supply chain risk management, Sphera has seen rapid growth in recent years, with a presence spanning over 100 countries and over 8,500 customers. Following a 2021 investment by global investment firm Blackstone, Sphera received a significant growth investment from Neuberger Berman Capital Solutions in September 2025. Sphera continues to work on solving some of the most important sustainability and operational risk challenges facing the world today.“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of Built In’s 100 Best Large Places to Work in Chicago,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Sphera’s company culture is centered around a core set of values aimed at creating an engaged, dedicated and innovative workforce and fostering a collaborative environment based on an open exchange of ideas. Programs like our annual Community Days—centered on safety and sustainability—bring our mission to life. They inspire our global teams, strengthen the communities where we live and work, and reinforce our commitment to creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world.”The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and company-wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, mentoring and other people-first cultural offerings.“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

