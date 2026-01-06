Ottawa Infotainment and Geotab Collaborate at CES to Bring Advanced Fleet Management Capabilities to DragonFire OS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (OI) and Geotab , a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, announced a new collaboration for CES 2026 that introduces enhanced fleet-management capabilities to DragonFire OS. Through an optional upgrade available to OEMs and commercial customers, DragonFire OS can now leverage elements of Geotab’s trusted fleet-telematics ecosystem to improve driver engagement, safety, and operational performance.With over 5 million connected commercial vehicles worldwide, Geotab has become the standard for telematics across government, enterprise, and mixed-use fleets.“Turning vehicle data into clear, actionable intelligence is critical to how fleets improve safety, productivity, and efficiency,” said Sherry Calkins, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts at Geotab. “This collaboration brings actionable insights directly into the vehicle, making it easier for drivers and fleet managers to act on near real-time information. By embedding data intelligence into vehicle systems, fleets gain timely visibility that supports better decisions where and when they matter most.”Addressing a Persistent Fleet Challenge: Safe and Effective Driver EngagementFleet operators consistently point to the same pain point: how to manage, coach, and incentivize drivers safely and consistently. Today’s approach often relies on aftermarket tablets, phone mounts, or separate displays that add clutter, increase distraction, and complicate training.By building optional Geotab integration into DragonFire OS, OI enables a streamlined in-vehicle experience that can support:• Coachable prompts through OEM-grade displays• Integrated driver workflows• Real-time performance feedback• Safer, glanceable interactions aligned with OEM UI safety rulesThis helps fleets deliver timely coaching and compliance experiences without requiring drivers to juggle handheld devices.A Software-First Path to Modern Fleet IntelligenceThe collaboration also enables a more seamless technical pathway. DragonFire OS was designed from the beginning to interface with cloud platforms, allowing telematics and vehicle data to move between the cabin and the Geotab ecosystem effortlessly.Jon Hacker, Chief Technology Officer at Ottawa Infotainment, highlights the benefit of this architecture:“DragonFire OS was engineered for seamless cloud connectivity, and integrating with the Geotab platform is a natural extension of that design philosophy. Our data-exchange model eliminates the need for additional retrofit hardware, giving fleets the ability to adopt Geotab capabilities even on vehicles already deployed in the field.”This architecture reduces complexity for OEMs and fleet managers while unlocking a future of deeper cockpit-to-cloud synchronization.Strengthening the Value Proposition of DragonFire OSThe optional Geotab upgrade positions DragonFire OS as an OEM-ready platform capable of supporting advanced fleet workflows. It complements OI’s long-term vision of enabling automakers to deliver complete, integrated digital cockpit ecosystems without relying on aftermarket solutions.As Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, describes, “Commercial fleets are demanding deeper intelligence from their vehicles, and DragonFire OS now meets that need through Geotab’s proven capabilities. By offering this integration as an optional upgrade, OEMs can equip their customers with advanced fleet-management tools that enhance safety and streamline operations directly through the cockpit experience.”Showcasing at CES 2026At CES, OI and Geotab will demonstrate conceptual workflows illustrating how DragonFire OS can present fleet insights, coaching cues, and driver-compliance interactions natively within the vehicle’s displays. The showcase highlights the opportunity for OEMs to deliver integrated, telematics-ready cockpit systems that elevate the commercial driving experience.About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment develops next-generation cockpit systems, consolidated compute platforms, and SDV-ready architectures for automotive OEMs and commercial fleets. DragonFire OS powers infotainment, cluster, and integrated domain-controller experiences across multiple vehicle programs.

