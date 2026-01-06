Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta Marks Growth Milestone With More Than 10 Trainers

Expanded trainer team now supports Murrieta-area families with board and train, private lessons, and more across Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and more.

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta is highlighting a growth milestone, noting the business has expanded from being run by a sole trainer to a team of more than 10 trainers. The company also says the team trains approximately 25 to 30 dogs per month, expanding access for families seeking dog training in Murrieta, CA and across Southern California.Trainer coverage is listed by county, including Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County, Orange County, and San Diego County. Off Leash K9 Southern CA also lists a service area that includes Murrieta, Temecula, Riverside, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Wildomar, Perris, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Winchester, and Canyon Lake, among other nearby communities.Training options include a 14-day board and train program called Community K9. The program description states dogs are trained around mid-level distractions owners commonly encounter in daily life, with examples including house manners, parks, baseball games, trails, neighborhoods, and big box stores. After completion, owners receive a two-hour one-on-one session covering handling and follow-through.For owners who prefer lesson-based training, the Basic & Advanced Obedience program is described as eight private lessons, with the first four lessons covering commands from basic obedience training and the final four lessons focused on advanced obedience lessons.For owners seeking help with reactivity, the Reactive Dog Program is described as addressing a dog’s “fight or flight” response to specific triggers and building impulse control and confidence.“Tom prides himself in offering amazing customer service which he now calls the ‘Off Leash K9 experience,’ along with training your dog to be one of best trained dogs in your neighborhood.”With expanded county coverage and a larger trainer roster, Off Leash K9 Southern CA invites local owners to learn more about the team and request a free consultation through the contact page.About the companyOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta provides private training sessions and board and train programs . The Murrieta location is part of the Off Leash K9 Training network, described as having over 130 locations nationwide.Contact InfoName: Tom McGovernEmail: SoCal@OffLeashK9Training.comOrganization: Off Leash K9 Southern CALocation: Murrieta, CA (service area listed online)Phone: (760) 477-4875

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.