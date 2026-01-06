Tompkins Ventures Forms Global Strategic Partnership With LaborAI to Support Labor Planning Innovation

LaborAI logo representing the company’s AI-driven warehouse labor planning platform.

Strategic partnership recognizes LaborAI’s labor forecasting technology and supports growth across supply chain sectors.

Accurate labor forecasting is becoming increasingly important as warehouse operations grow more complex and resource constrained.” — Lee Rector, CEO, LaborAI

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborAI , an AI-driven platform focused on warehouse labor planning and productivity, today announced a global strategic partnership with Tompkins Ventures. The collaboration reflects Tompkins Ventures’ recognition of LaborAI’s accuracy, operational relevance, and readiness for enterprise-scale deployment.Tompkins Ventures, a globally recognized strategic and capital advisory firm known for advancing high-performing supply chain technologies, will support LaborAI across global strategy, growth acceleration, and investor relations initiatives.The partnership marks a significant milestone in LaborAI’s expansion as organizations across logistics, manufacturing, 3PL, and e-commerce increasingly seek more reliable approaches to labor forecasting. With access to Tompkins Ventures’ global network and industry expertise, LaborAI is positioned to support companies evaluating enterprise warehouse labor solutions designed to improve predictability and workforce efficiency.“Partnering with Tompkins Ventures represents an important step forward for LaborAI,” said Lee Rector, CEO of LaborAI. “Their recognition of our platform underscores the growing need for accurate labor planning tools that help warehouse leaders move from reactive decisions to proactive operational strategies.”LaborAI enables warehouse operators to forecast labor needs across more than 30 operational touchpoints using AI-driven analytics and industry-standard benchmarks. The platform functions as a warehouse labor modeling tool , allowing teams to evaluate labor demand scenarios, staffing levels, and productivity outcomes without complex system integrations or lengthy implementation cycles.Tompkins Ventures has a long-standing record of helping early-stage supply chain technologies scale into globally adopted platforms. Industry analysts continue to point to labor planning as one of the most persistent challenges in warehouse operations, driven by labor shortages, cost volatility, and increasing operational complexity.This partnership is expected to expand LaborAI’s global reach, strengthen its strategic positioning within the supply chain technology ecosystem, and support broader adoption among organizations seeking more structured and data-informed labor planning methodologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.