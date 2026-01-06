Author Viktor Ujkic Releases a Debut Novel ‘Justice Died at Dawn’ Set in a Broken Justice System

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Viktor Ujkic has released his debut crime thriller, “Justice Died at Dawn”, a work of fiction that examines corruption, ambition and the weak nature of justice within a broken system.Set in a city shaped by hidden influence and quiet control, Justice Died at Dawn presents a story where truth is often ignored and justice is rarely protected. The novel follows characters whose decisions are driven by power, fear, and survival. That shows how moral lines blur when systems fail to serve fairness.Rather than offering clear heroes or villains, the book focuses on internal struggle and consequence. It explores how justice can slowly weaken when ambition and personal gain begin to dominate human systems. Crime, betrayal, and silence play central roles as characters face choices that reform their beliefs and futures.According to the author: “This book is a piece of my solitude and my curiosity,” said Viktor Ujkic. “It’s fiction, but like all fiction, it carries truths in disguise. About longing. About justice. About how we carry pain, love, guilt, and hope through time.”Writing the novel became a personal process for the author, shaped by reflection and persistence. The story does not aim to provide simple answers. Instead, it invites readers to consider how justice is experienced, lost or defended when the systems around it no longer function as intended.Justice Died at Dawn is written for adult readers who enjoy crime and thriller fiction with moral depth. The novel places strong emphasis on human emotion and ethical pressure, offering a thoughtful approach to crime storytelling rather than fast-paced action alone.The book’s dedication reflects its central theme, honoring those who continue to fight for justice, freedom, and belief, even when the outcome feels unfair. This spirit runs throughout the narrative, reinforcing the idea that justice is not only a system, but also a personal burden carried over time.This book is now available through major book distribution platforms.About the AuthorViktor Ujkic is a crime and mystery fiction author whose writing focuses on justice, power, and moral conflict. His debut novel, “Justice Died at Dawn”, reflects his interest in stories where truth is challenged and human ambition tests the limits of fairness.

