IRA Café Hosts John Ford for a Webinar on Raising Capital Through Credibility and Repeatable Outreach

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IRA Café is excited to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring John Ford, founder and CEO of Bel Air Lending and a seasoned real estate entrepreneur. Since 2018, John has facilitated more than 550 loans totaling over $120 million, rehabilitated 50+ homes, and built 60+ residences.In his session, “Bel Air Lending — How I Did It: Raising $44 Million in 8 Years,” John will outline a repeatable fundraising system centered on a streamlined “Credibility Kit” designed to clearly communicate track record and reduce investor friction. Attendees will learn step-by-step outreach tactics and practical checklists, including how to build a targeted prospect list, contact high-priority prospects, distribute investor packets, solicit feedback, and leverage referrals. John will also share sample materials and scripts that can be adapted for individual fundraising efforts.Additionally, John will explain how Bel Air Lending structures investor protection through an attorney-managed trust and layered net worth between borrowers and lenders. He will support his approach with the company’s performance record, including over $126 million in loans originated, a reported minimum 10% annualized return for eight consecutive years, and no principal or interest losses passed to investors.What You’ll Learn:• How to build a compact credibility kit that establishes trust and opens investor conversations.• How to activate your network using a repeatable, relationship-focused outreach playbook.• How to translate track record and safeguards into measurable investor confidence.This webinar provides real estate investors and fund managers with practical insights for raising capital in a structured, compliant, and scalable way.Event: January 14th at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/114-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

