Promo Direct Gears Up for the New Year with Extended Customer Support Hours

We know how important the start of the year is for planning. Extended support hours help us be there for our clients whenever they need us” — Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, a leading provider of promotional products, announced today that it is expanding customer support hours to ensure clients receive timely assistance as they prepare for the new year. Starting January 5th, the company’s team will be available from 5 AM to 5 PM PST for extended customer support.

The decision to extend support hours reflects increased demand during the new year, when many businesses finalize marketing plans, event schedules, and branded merchandise programs. By expanding availability, Promo Direct aims to support customers across multiple time zones and help streamline the planning and ordering process during this busy period.

Customers can reach Promo Direct’s support team through multiple channels on the company’s e-commerce website, including the direct contact number and live chat. The extended hours aim to help businesses with last-minute orders, product questions, and any other inquiries related to promotional items and corporate branding solutions.

Dave Sarro, CEO, Promo Direct: “Our team understands that the start of the year is a critical time for businesses planning events, campaigns, and branded giveaways. By extending our support hours, we are making it easier for clients across different time zones to get the assistance they need, whenever they need it.”

Promo Direct encourages customers to take advantage of the extended hours to discuss customization options, shipping timelines, or product selection. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to proactive customer service and ensuring a seamless ordering experience.

Promo Direct is a global leader in promotional products, offering a wide range of customizable items that help businesses increase brand awareness and engage audiences. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Promo Direct serves organizations across industries with products designed to make a lasting impression.

