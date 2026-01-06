LodgIQ Unveils Advanced Pickup Analytics in Winter Release, Citing Double-Digit RevPAR Gain in Boutique Hotel Case Study

New feature eliminates manual routines, unlocks year-round booking visibility, and enables strategic revenue decisions with measurable impact

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, a leading provider of AI-powered revenue management solutions for the hospitality industry, has launched a new feature as part of its Winter product update : Advanced Pickup Analytics – Year-Round Clarity at a Glance. Introduced through a recent case study of a boutique hotel, the feature demonstrates how shifting from short-term pickup checks to year-round visibility enabled faster commercial decision-making, eliminated manual spreadsheet routines, and led to measurable revenue gains, including double-digit RevPAR growth, over 20% ADR increases on peak weekends, and €250 room-type premiums during high-compression periods.Traditionally, hotel pickup reporting has focused on short-term windows (typically 30, 60, or 90 days) limiting forward-looking revenue planning. LodgIQ’s Advanced Pickup Analytics shifts this paradigm by delivering a full-year pickup view in a clear, automated interface. For the boutique hotel featured in the case study, this provided early indicators of booking trends and demand shifts, giving revenue managers a longer runway to optimize pricing, inventory, and distribution strategy.“This is a clear example of how better visibility and smarter analytics can transform revenue management into a strategic commercial function,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “Our Advanced Pickup Analytics empowers hoteliers to look further ahead, act faster, and realize more value from every booking.”The automation of pickup tracking saved the hotel over 20 hours per month in manual reporting, freeing the Revenue Manager to focus on strategic areas such as distribution mix, direct channel performance, and pricing intelligence. The case study also underscores the growing importance of room-type-level analytics, which enabled the hotel to uncover pricing opportunities previously hidden by conservative assumptions, contributing to a €250 premium for high-demand room types.“Advanced Pickup Analytics was designed for today’s revenue managers who need instant clarity across dynamic booking windows,” said Ryan MacLagan‎, VP of Business Development at LodgIQ. “We wanted to give them a year-round view of demand trends so they can shift from a reactive to a proactive stance, supported by data they can trust, day in and day out.”Beyond rate setting, the case study illustrates how the Revenue Manager’s role has evolved into a broader commercial leadership function, impacting not just pricing but also OTA vs direct channel mix, which now exceeds 40% direct contribution. LodgIQ’s Winter release reinforces the platform’s focus on automation, intelligence, and practical tools that deliver real impact across independent or boutique properties, and hotel groups alike.To explore the full case study featured in this release, visit: https://lodgiq.com/articles/case-study-boutique-hotel-sets-a-new-standard-of-pickup-analysis-with-lodgiq/ About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is the hospitality industry’s most advanced revenue platform, uniquely fusing a potent Revenue Management Solution (RMS), deep Business Intelligence (BI), and sophisticated AI into one unified system. Designed to move beyond legacy tools that require manual adjustment of hundreds of rules and restrictions, LodgIQ is architected to let the computer do the heavy lifting. The platform focuses on your desired results, with our AI suggesting the optimal path for you to simply approve. This power is accessible anywhere via a world-class mobile app that empowers revenue teams to evolve into commercial strategists, giving them the freedom to investigate data, approve changes, and manage total revenue from the palm of their hand. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LodgIQ represents the future of frictionless, result-driven revenue management. For more information visit lodgiq.com

