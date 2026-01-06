Calsoft implements green building initiative to reduce operational costs and improve workplace well-being

Vinod Hanwate, Head of Administration and Facilities, Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a fast-growing data, artificial intelligence (AI), and engineering services company, has implemented a green building initiative across its facilities to reduce operational energy and water consumption while improving workplace conditions for employees. The initiative applies practical, technology-driven sustainability measures designed specifically for energy-intensive Information Technology (IT) environments.

- Energy-efficient HVAC systems, solar power, smart lighting, and water-saving infrastructure

-Improved indoor comfort and working conditions for IT teams in high-usage office environments

- Lower long-term energy, water, and maintenance load through optimized building systems

The initiative addresses the operational demands of IT workplaces, where continuous use of servers, computing systems, and climate control creates a consistently high energy baseline. Calsoft has upgraded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to improve efficiency and temperature stability while reducing overall power usage. These upgrades are supported by improved insulation and optimized airflow design, enabling indoor environments to be maintained with lower energy input.

Solar power has been integrated into facility operations to supplement conventional electricity usage and reduce dependence on grid power. In addition, Calsoft has implemented smart lighting systems, including light-emitting diode (LED) fixtures and occupancy-based controls, to minimize unnecessary power consumption while maintaining illumination standards required for office and engineering work.

Water efficiency is another core component of the initiative. Calsoft has introduced water-saving plumbing fixtures and optimized water management practices across its facilities. These measures reduce water usage associated with daily office operations while maintaining reliability and performance. Reduced water consumption also lowers the overall load on building systems, supporting long-term operational efficiency.

Beyond infrastructure optimization, the initiative places emphasis on indoor environmental quality. Improved air and water quality, access to natural lighting, controlled thermal conditions, and reduced noise levels contribute to healthier workspaces. These factors are particularly relevant in IT environments, where employees spend extended hours indoors and rely on stable conditions to sustain focus and productivity. The improvements are intended to support day-to-day engineering and operational work without disrupting workflows.

The initiative reflects implementation experience shared by Vinod Hanwate, Head of Administration and Facilities at Calsoft, in a recent industry article examining the application of green building principles in IT organizations. His observations draw directly from Calsoft’s facilities strategy and execution.

“Information technology workplaces operate under continuous load, with servers, computing equipment, and air-conditioning systems running for long durations,” said Vinod Hanwate. “By improving HVAC efficiency, integrating solar power, using smart lighting, and optimizing water usage, Calsoft has reduced operational strain on building systems while improving workplace conditions. These changes are practical, measurable, and aligned with how IT facilities function in reality.”

Hanwate added that the initiative is grounded in operational discipline. “The focus has been on systems that directly reduce consumption and improve the indoor environment. This approach supports environmental responsibility while strengthening long-term operational reliability.”

Calsoft’s green building initiative reflects a deliberate effort to integrate sustainability into facilities planning through engineering-led decisions and infrastructure optimization. By focusing on energy efficiency, water management, and indoor environmental quality, the company continues to reduce its environmental footprint while strengthening workplace performance.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭

Calsoft is a global digital engineering, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) services company that works with enterprises to build scalable products and modernize systems across cloud, data center, storage, networking, and security technologies. Calsoft focuses on delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready solutions for technology-driven businesses.

www.calsoftinc.com

