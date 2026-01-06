RWA Summit Hong Kong 2026 Targets the Future of Real-World Finance

RWA Summit

RWA Summit Hong Kong will take place on 12–13 February 2026 during Consensus Hong Kong Week

HONG KONG , CHINA, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positioning itself as one of the region’s key platforms for dialogue at the intersection of real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, stablecoins, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), and traditional finance (TradFi).

Hosted in Wan Chai, on Hong Kong Island, the two-day summit is designed as a curated, high-level forum for institutional investors, financial institutions, policymakers, and infrastructure providers shaping the next phase of what organisers describe as “real-world finance.”

The event will be held at Causeway Centre (28 Harbour Road, Wan Chai), within walking distance of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the main venue for Consensus Hong Kong.

Bridging Web3 and institutional finance

As tokenisation moves from experimentation toward institutional adoption, RWA Summit Hong Kong aims to provide a focused environment for substantive discussion, deal-making, and policy alignment. Over two days, the agenda will centre on four core pillars:

- Real-World Asset Tokenisation, including tokenised money market funds, bonds, gold, private credit, and real estate

- Stablecoins and PayFi, covering USD-, HKD-, and RMB-pegged stablecoins, cross-border settlement, and regulatory frameworks

- DePIN, with a focus on tokenising physical infrastructure such as energy networks, telecoms, and computing resources

- The Future of Investments, exploring fractional ownership, tokenised access to institutional products, and the role of AI in fintech.

According to the organisers, the summit is designed to move beyond high-level narratives, focusing instead on deployable infrastructure, compliance-ready models, and institutional use cases.

Scale, audience, and speakers

The summit is targeting 500+ curated attendees, 50+ speakers, 80+ investors, and more than 2,000 total registrations. The expected audience profile is heavily weighted toward senior decision-makers, with approximately 70% C-level executives and founders and 30% senior management.

Participants are expected from across family offices, venture capital, private equity, wealth management, banks, payment providers, custody and compliance firms, as well as tokenisation and blockchain infrastructure platforms.

The speaker lineup reflects the summit’s strong institutional, technological, and investment focus, bringing together senior leaders from global finance, Web3 infrastructure, venture capital, and legal advisory. Confirmed speakers include: Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of The Government of Hong Kong (SAR); Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands; Bugra Celik, Director of Digital Assets at HSBC; Peter Kadish, Managing Director at LynxCap Investments; Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands; Jayendra Jog, Co-Founder of Sei Labs; Alan Lau, Chief Business Officer at Animoca Brands; Marcos Chow, Group CIO at HKT; Neil Tan, Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong; Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder of Sandbox and SandChain; Tom Wan, CEO of GBA Dentsu; Rocky Mui, Partner at Clifford Chance; Cathal Donnellan, President of NexStox; Calvin Ng, General Partner at PLUTUS VC; DiZien Low, Director of Business Development at Polygon Labs; Gillian Wu, CEO of Mulana Investment Management; Florian M. Spiegel, Founder & CEO of Evident Capital; Jeffrey Broer, Venture Advisor at Kohpy Ventures; and Giorgia Pellizzari, Chief Product Officer and Head of Custody at Hex Trust.

TOKENISED HK: private VIP gatherings

Alongside the main summit, invited VIPs will gain access to TOKENISED HK, a series of three closed-door evening gatherings held during Consensus Week. Hosted at a members-only whisky lounge in Tsim Sha Tsui, the invite-only events are capped at 70 attendees, offering a private setting for senior leaders and investors.

About the host and co-host

RWA Summit Hong Kong is hosted by UVECON.VC, a venture studio, advisory firm, and event producer operating in the digital asset and venture capital space since 2018. UVECON.VC is also the producer of WOW Summit and the TOKENISED Global Series, with a focus on institutional-grade Web3 and digital asset ecosystems.

LynxCap joins the RWA Summit as a Co-Host, bringing extensive expertise in real estate-secured debt investment strategies and bond tokenisation. As a Co-Host of the Summit, LynxCap contributes strategic insight and industry knowledge, reinforcing the event’s mission to connect key stakeholders and advance meaningful dialogue around real-world assets and emerging investment opportunities.



