inBeat Agency Announces Chicago Expansion of Its Performance-Driven Creator Marketing Services

inBeat Logo inBeat Influencer

Chicago expansion strengthens inBeat Agency’s role as a performance creative agency within the Fieldtrip ecosystem, serving growth-stage and enterprise brands.

We’ve seen how powerful creator marketing can be when it’s built around results. Being in Chicago lets us work more closely with local brands and creators to deliver that impact.” — David Morneau, Co-Founder of inBeat Agency

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inBeat Agency, a performance-focused creator marketing firm, today announced the expansion of its operations to Chicago. The move supports the agency’s continued growth and its ability to deliver creator-led strategies designed for measurable impact across paid, owned, and earned channels.

As a performance creative agency, inBeat helps brands turn creator content into scalable growth systems. The agency specializes in macro, micro, and nano influencer activations, UGC production, and organic social programs built to support paid media, improve ROAS, and accelerate customer acquisition.

The Chicago expansion also strengthens inBeat’s role within the Fieldtrip agency ecosystem, a full-service model built to collapse creative, media, and performance into a single operating system. This gives clients the flexibility to extend creator marketing into SEO, media, and analytics services as needs evolve, while maintaining continuity across execution and measurement.

inBeat Agency’s creator-first approach has delivered measurable results across multiple industries:

Booksy (B2B SaaS): 1,700%+ increase in new subscriber ROAS

EVRY Jewels (Fashion Jewelry): 7x+ ROAS sustained at scale through creator-led campaigns

Hurom (Kitchen Appliances): 300%+ ROAS growth driven by premium positioning and performance creative

Unlike traditional influencer or UGC agency models that focus primarily on content volume, inBeat integrates creator output directly into performance workflows. Creative is tested, iterated, and scaled based on real-world results, so creator marketing contributes to actual brand growth.

With its Chicago presence, inBeat Agency continues to support brands across North America as a modern digital marketing agency that connects creator marketing, organic social, and performance measurement into a single, accountable system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.