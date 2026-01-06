Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads Highlights '10,000+ Happy Dogs Trained in Coastal Virginia' Milestone

Celebrating a website-highlighted milestone as Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina dog owners access board and train, in-home lessons, and behavior programs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads is highlighting a milestone featured on its website: “10,000+ Happy Dogs Trained in Coastal Virginia,” reflecting continued demand for structured dog training programs across Hampton Roads and surrounding areas.The company’s website also references “Thousands of 5-Star Reviews” and displays an image labeled “Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads wins Best in Virginia award.” In addition to obedience training, the company promotes a structured approach designed to help owners build handling skills that hold up around real-world distractions.Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads serves the Hampton Roads area and surrounding communities, including Hampton Roads, Chesapeake, Cape Charles, Grafton, Jamestown, Poquoson, Suffolk, Windsor, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Isle of Wright, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Yorktown, and NE North Carolina.Training options listed by the company include a 2 Week Board and Train program , described as two weeks of immersive training where the dog boards with a professional trainer. The program listing includes six guaranteed commands, full off-leash recall, and work around multiple distractions in multiple environments. The description also includes greeting manners, door manners, and meal manners, and notes that after completion, the owner receives a two-hour one-on-one session covering what the dog learned and how to handle follow-through at home.For owners who prefer lessons at home, the company lists an In-Home Basic and Advanced Obedience program described as eight private lessons. The first four lessons include commands from basic obedience training, and the final four lessons are advanced obedience lessons. The program listing also notes included training tools such as an e-collar and a 20-foot leash.For dogs with aggression or reactivity issues around other dogs, the company lists an In-Home Aggressive Dog Training program described as an eight-week, eight-lesson plan that includes the basic obedience package along with additional lessons working around other dogs in different scenarios. The program description also states that it is impossible to guarantee fixes of major behavioral issues such as dog aggression or people aggression during the program and notes a focus on control and improved management.Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads invites local dog owners to review program options and request a free phone consultation.About the companyOff Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads provides dog training services including board and train options, in-home private lessons, and behavior-focused training programs for dog owners in Hampton Roads and surrounding communities.Contact InfoName: Josh WilsonEmail: sales@teamjw.comOrganization: Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton RoadsAddress: Based in Hampton, VAPhone: (757) 296-8366Website: hamptonroadsdogtrainers.com

