3D Scanning Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

3D Scanning Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s 3D Scanning Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s 3D Scanning Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Scanning market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and specialized imaging solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-precision scanning technologies, advanced software integration, and automated data processing to enhance efficiency across industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and manufacturing. With increasing demand for accuracy, speed, and versatility, vendors are expanding product portfolios and developing innovative solutions to maintain a competitive edge. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders looking to explore growth opportunities and strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the 3D Scanning Market?

According to our research, Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems) led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The Geosystems division of the company partially involved in the 3D scanning market, provides measurement and positioning systems, surveying instruments, and digital reality capture solutions for heavy construction and infrastructure, buildings, surveying, mining, and mapping applications.

How Concentrated Is the 3D Scanning Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 36% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s reliance on advanced technologies, precision engineering, and strong R&D capabilities, which create significant barriers to entry for smaller competitors. Leading vendors such as Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems), AMETEK Inc. (Creaform, Perceptron), FARO Technologies, Trimble Inc., and Topcon Corporation dominate through comprehensive product portfolios, innovative scanning solutions, and established customer relationships, while other players like Nikon, Konica Minolta, 3Shape, Autodesk, and 3D Systems focus on specialized applications to serve niche requirements. As adoption of 3D scanning technologies accelerates across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovations are expected to further consolidate the market and strengthen the positioning of leading players.

• Leading companies include:

o Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems) (7%)

o AMETEK Inc. (Creaform, Perceptron, Inc.) (7%)

o FARO Technologies Inc. (4%)

o Trimble Inc. (4%)

o Topcon Corporation (4%)

o Nikon Corporation (3%)

o Konica Minolta Inc. (2%)

o 3Shape A/S (2%)

o Autodesk Inc. (2%)

o 3D Systems Corporation (1%)

Request a free sample of the 3D Scanning Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7668&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Revopoint 3D Technologies Co., Ltd., SCANOLOGY LLC, FARO Technologies, Inc., Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems AG), Creaform Inc., Nikon Metrology, Inc., Artec 3D S.R.L., 3D Systems Corporation, LMI Technologies Inc., Polyga Inc., Rapid3D Inc., Matter and Form Inc., Peel 3D, Scanlab Photogrammetry LLC, Applied Precision Ltd., iSCANO Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Revopoint 3D Technologies Co., Ltd., SCANTECH (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., SHINING 3D Technology Co., Ltd., IN3DTEC Co., Ltd., ZG Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Onrol Technology Co., Ltd., Scantech Co., Ltd., Peel 3D (by Creaform Inc.), Datadesign Co., Ltd., Meidansha Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Nikon Metrology (now part of Industrial Technology Group, Japan), 3D Systems Korea Co., Ltd., VYLO Co., Ltd., Solutionix Corporation, Zeal 3D Services Pvt. Ltd., CAD Deziners, 3D Pointshot Inc., Evolusi 3D Sdn. Bhd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Creaform Inc., Artec Europe S.à r.l., 3D Systems Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, GOM GmbH (a ZEISS company), FARO Technologies, Inc., Hangzhou Shining 3D Technology Co., Ltd., Renishaw plc, Leica Geosystems AG, 3DShape GmbH, Revopoint 3D Technologies Co., Ltd., Covision Media, SHINING 3D Technology Co., Ltd., Photoneo s.r.o., 3Deling s.r.o., RangeVision PRO, Fuel3D Technologies Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: InnovMetric Software Inc., Artec 3D S.R.L., GOM GmbH (a ZEISS company), FARO Technologies, Inc., Creaform Inc., Hexagon AB, SHINING 3D Technology Co., Ltd., Thor3D LLC, RangeVision LLC, Scantech Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, AMETEK, Inc., Creaform Inc., 3DeVOK Metrology, EinScan are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Simplified 3D reality capture with automated workflows is simplifying data acquisition and processing.

• Example: FARO Technologies FARO Blink (April 2025) assigns to offer intuitive operation, allowing users to capture, process and visualize high-fidelity 3D data with minimal training.

• These innovations exemplify FARO’s commitment to democratizing 3D reality capture, making advanced scanning technology practical for both commercial and professional applications, while reflecting the broader industry trend of simplifying 3D scanning and maintaining high-quality outputs.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new acquisitions to expand business and operational capabilities

• Enhancing precision and speed of scanning technologies through R&D and innovation partnerships

• Focusing on software integration and workflow automation to improve user experience and operational efficiency

• Leveraging AI-powered analytics and cloud platforms to deliver scalable, real-time 3D data processing

Access the detailed 3D Scanning Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-scanning-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.