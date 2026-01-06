Euro area bank interest rate statistics: November 2025

6 January 2026

Bank interest rates for corporations

Chart 1 Bank interest rates on new loans to, and deposits from, euro area corporations (percentages per annum)

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator, which combines interest rates on all loans to corporations, remained broadly unchanged in November 2025. The interest rate on new loans of over €1 million with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months decreased by 4 basis points to 3.15%. The rate on new loans of the same size with an initial rate fixation period of over three months and up to one year rose by 7 basis points to 3.33%. The interest rate on new loans of over €1 million with an initial rate fixation period of over ten years increased by 7 basis points to 3.49%. In the case of new loans of up to €250,000 with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months, the average rate charged rose by 8 basis points to 3.67%.

As regards new deposit agreements, the interest rate on deposits from corporations with an agreed maturity of up to one year stayed almost constant at 1.91% in November 2025. The interest rate on overnight deposits from corporations stayed almost constant at 0.52%.

The interest rate on new loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to one year remained broadly unchanged at 4.00%.

Table 1 Bank interest rates for corporations i.r.f. = initial rate fixation

* For this instrument category, the concept of new business is extended to the whole outstanding amounts and therefore the business volumes are not comparable with those of the other categories. Outstanding amounts data are derived from the ECB's monetary financial institutions balance sheet statistics.



Bank interest rates for households

Chart 2 Bank interest rates on new loans to, and deposits from, euro area households

(percentages per annum)

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator, which combines interest rates on all loans to households for house purchase, remained broadly unchanged in November 2025. The interest rate on loans for house purchase with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to one year remained broadly unchanged at 3.54%. The rate on housing loans with an initial rate fixation period of over one and up to five years stayed almost constant at 3.35%. The interest rate on loans for house purchase with an initial rate fixation period of over five and up to ten years showed no change at 3.48%. The rate on housing loans with an initial rate fixation period of over ten years stayed almost constant at 3.15%. In the same period the interest rate on new loans to households for consumption showed no change at 7.33%.

As regards new deposits from households, the interest rate on deposits with an agreed maturity of up to one year remained broadly unchanged at 1.75%. The rate on deposits redeemable at three months' notice stayed constant at 1.21%. The interest rate on overnight deposits from households showed no change at 0.25%.

Table 2 Bank interest rates for households i.r.f. = initial rate fixation

* For this instrument category, the concept of new business is extended to the whole outstanding amounts and therefore the business volumes are not comparable with those of the other categories; deposits placed by households and corporations are allocated to the household sector. Outstanding amounts data are derived from the ECB's monetary financial institutions balance sheet statistics.

** For this instrument category, the concept of new business is extended to the whole outstanding amounts and therefore the business volumes are not comparable with those of the other categories. Outstanding amounts data are derived from the ECB's monetary financial institutions balance sheet statistics.

Further information

The data in Tables 1 and 2 can be visualised for individual euro area countries on the bank interest rate statistics dashboard. Additionally, tables containing further breakdowns of bank interest rate statistics, including the composite cost-of-borrowing indicators for all euro area countries, are available from the ECB Data Portal. The full set of bank interest rate statistics for both the euro area and individual countries can be downloaded from ECB Data Portal. More information, including the release calendar, is available under "Bank interest rates" in the statistics section of the ECB's website.

Notes: