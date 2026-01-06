Neakasa Expands Its Cat Care Line With AirStep, an Integrated Litter Step and Air Purifier

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a company specializing in smart pet care solutions, has announced the release of AirStep, an air-purifying cat litter step designed to combine odor management, litter tracking control, and accessibility support in a single unit. The product is positioned as the first of its kind to integrate an air purification system directly into a litter step, addressing multiple common litter box challenges within one compact design.

Key Features

- Odor Control

AirStep incorporates a built-in activated carbon filtration system designed to help absorb odors while reducing airborne particles such as pet hair, dander, and dust around the litter box area.

- Litter-Reducing Step Design

A slotted stepping surface paired with a concealed collection tray helps capture loose litter as cats exit the box, minimizing tracking and reducing floor cleanup.

- Cat-Friendly Accessibility

The step structure supports easier entry and exit, making it suitable for kittens, senior cats, and cats with limited mobility.

- Low-Noise Operation

Quiet performance allows AirStep to operate in shared living spaces without disrupting pets or everyday household routines.

- Broad Compatibility

AirStep is designed to work with both traditional and automatic litter boxes, allowing it to integrate into a wide range of existing setups.

A More Integrated Approach to the Litter Box Area

In many homes—particularly apartments or shared living environments—the litter box is often placed in compact or high-traffic areas where odors and litter tracking are more noticeable. Conventional solutions typically address these concerns separately, relying on standalone air purifiers placed elsewhere or basic litter steps focused primarily on litter tracking.

AirStep takes a more integrated approach by combining air purification and step functionality into a single unit positioned directly at the litter box entrance. This design aims to improve air quality at the source, reduce ongoing cleanup efforts, and simplify the overall litter box setup without adding additional appliances or visual clutter.



Designed for Everyday Home Environments

AirStep's compact footprint and understated appearance allow it to fit into a variety of home layouts while supporting a cleaner and more comfortable environment for both cats and their owners.

With the introduction of AirStep, Neakasa continues to expand its portfolio of pet care products focused on everyday usability, comfort, and practical home solutions.

AirStep is currently available at an introductory price of $59.99 through neakasa.com and Neakasa’s official Amazon store. For more information about Neakasa and its pet care innovations, please visit www.neakasa.com.



About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

