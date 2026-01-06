CityTowers Property Management Named a Leading Condominium Management Company in the GTA by ThreeBestRated®
Nearly two decades of experience and strong client satisfaction define the company’s success and have led them to win the coveted ThreeBestRated® award for 2025. As the team celebrates this triumph, the ThreeBestRated® team sat down for an interview with George Shalamay, the president and CEO, who shared a lot of insights about his team, company, and industry.
“CityTowers was founded on a mission of establishing hands-on, customer-oriented condominium management,” said George. “It was a time when the GTA market was primarily dominated by large conglomerates that handled many properties at once and offered limited responsiveness and high staff turnover.”
George realized that effective condominium management requires a deeper specialization than just general real estate management. He believed that his firm should never be another property management firm.
Personalization & Technology as Pillars of Success:
George recognized the need for strategic use of advanced technologies, deeply rooted in personalization to deliver speedy, effective and transparent services for the modern communities. He built CityTowers on two pillars: Personalization and Technology. George and his team do not take personalization lightly; they make it the core value of every aspect of the business.
He attributes the success of his company to “Zero Conflicts of Interest” combined with proactive financial stewardship. Focusing strictly on condominium management with no affiliated in-house services, the team ensures every recommendation regarding contracts, vendors, and tenders prioritizes the community’s best interest and remains cost-efficient.
A key differentiator is CityTowers’ 24/7 real-time digital access to financial and operational information for directors which enables them to make informed decisions and have continuous oversight. The firm has also implemented rigorous collections policies with no additional fees to the corporation.
Success of CityTowers Property Management Inc.
CityTowers operates within the GTA’s uniquely diverse condominium landscape. The firm manages everything from newly constructed, highly complex high-rise developments, to older buildings from the 70s and 80s that require extensive restoration and proactive capital planning. They have expertise in managing both developer transition (Traion process) and long-term asset preservation.
George has served on the City of Mississauga Property Standards Committee for 6 years and as Chairman for 3 years. This has provided George with in-depth knowledge of local, municipal codes, compliance, and property legislative requirements. With 70% of their portfolio comprising Mississauga properties, CityTowers has established the city as their core market. However, the firm also covers areas across the GTA, from East to West and extending to Hamilton, demonstrating both their local and regional expertise.
Adapting to Ontario’s Evolving Condominium Regulations
CityTowers is fully compliant with all local regulations. In particular, the recent regulatory changes such as Condominium Management Services Act, 2015 (CMSA) and the Protecting Condominium Owners Act (PCOA), have further reinforced CityTowers’ long-standing commitment to consumer protection and regulatory compliance. These legislative updates formalized practices already embedded in the firm’s service model, including:
>> Meticulous management of mandatory documentation such as PIC, ICU, NOIC, and Status Certificates.
>> Strict staff licensing and professional conduct standards.
>> Comprehensive record-keeping supported by secure digital systems.
Regulations regarding property management are ever evolving, but this will not affect the CityTowers’ team in any way thanks to George’s deep expertise in municipal legislation. They integrate the changes seamlessly and accurately, ensuring their transparency, integrity, and compliance which remain central to their condominium management services.
CityTowers’ regulatory strength is most evident in situations where compliance failures require decisive leadership rather than routine administration. During a complex high-rise transition, the firm uncovered systemic financial inconsistencies, incomplete records, and inadequate fund controls that placed the corporation at regulatory and financial risk. By applying disciplined governance, structured financial remediation, and precise legislative alignment, CityTowers’ experienced accounting professionals immediately reconstructed and reinstated all Reserve Fund transactions, including expenses and contributions for three fiscal years (2022 - 2024) using a forensic approach. “We rectified the Capital Assets Fund by recording necessary amortization entries and ensuring correct balance sheet disclosure,” George added. More importantly, the process re-established transparency and board confidence, reinforcing the firm’s role as a stabilizing partner capable of navigating the most demanding regulatory environments with clarity and control.
Recent Trends in Condo Management In Mississauga
George Shalamay highlighted the recent updates and trends in Mississauga's condo management landscape. “The GTA is undergoing a rapid transformation, moving far beyond simple maintenance and bookkeeping. We see a convergence of trends defining success,” said George.
1. Safety, Security, and Community: Increasing emphasis on safety, security, and community well-being has heightened demand for proactive, empathetic service that strengthens resident relationships and minimizes internal conflict.
2. Open Communication and Transparency: Open communication and transparency have become essential, with owners expecting real-time access to information and timely updates on board decisions, finances, and daily operations. “We recognize that more transparency is not just about compliance; it's about building trust, which requires real-time access and rapid response.”
3. Efficiency and Financial Control: Rising utility and labour costs have intensified the focus on operational efficiency and financial control, requiring expert guidance on cost management and strategic purchasing.
4. Digital Integration and AI: The trend toward accelerated digital demand and AI integration is critical, as boards require real-time digital access and tools. “Our integration of Gemini AI addressed this, moving management towards predictive analytics and automated workflows to achieve unparalleled speed and efficiency.”
CityTowers’ Approach to Utility, Labour, and Maintenance Cost Control
In response to rising utility and labour costs, CityTowers takes a stringent dual strategy of Intelligent Energy Management and AI-Driven Procurement to protect condominium finances.
>> Intelligent Energy Management: CityTowers goes beyond simply processing utility payments by actively working to reduce long-term costs. This includes undertaking utility analysis, developing a five-year energy conservation plan, and recommending projects like light retrofits to generate guaranteed cash savings and reduce the common element fee burden. “We don’t just pay the bills; we actively work to lower them,” explained George.
>> AI-Driven Efficiency: The integration of Gemini AI significantly reduces operational overhead for CityTowers. The AI tool assists in the proactive identification of maintenance risks, analyzes bids and contracts for cost-saving opportunities, and accelerates communication speed. This allows CityTower’s human managers to focus on high-value strategic oversight and complex problem-solving, ensuring both efficiency and accountability without compromising service quality.
CityTowers Highlights Key Priorities for Protecting Condo Investment Value
With regards to ongoing market pressures, CityTowers advises condominium boards to prioritize three critical areas to protect their investment value.
1. Transparency: Central to this is transparency from management. This can be done through 24/7 digital access to the financial records, contracts, and legal documentation which enable boards to fulfil their fiduciary responsibilities with confidence. This digital oversight protects the corporation from financial mismanagement.
2. Fiduciary Integrity: Equally critical is the enforcement of zero-conflict of interest policies and disciplined procurement practices including tendering processes that ensure ethical decision-making and cost efficiency.
3. Funding the Future and Proactive Maintenance: Boards must actively engage in Long-Term Asset Preservation Strategies. They must move beyond minimum compliance, ensuring reserve funds are adequately financed through realistic cost projections and supported by strategic planning and robust preventive maintenance programs guided by expert oversight.
Achievements Speak!
George’s consistent efforts helped CityTowers evolve into a leading boutique, full-service Condominium Management Company in Mississauga and across the GTA. Upon winning the ThreeBestRated® award, he said, “It is an incredible honour to be recognized by ThreeBestRated. This validation is deeply meaningful because it confirms that our founding principles: integrity, transparency, and loyalty—still resonate deeply with the communities we serve.”
“Being named one of the best in Mississauga is not just a title; it is a powerful acknowledgement of the 28 dedicated employees and executive team who work every day to ensure our clients receive unparalleled condominium management services.”
Besides this award, CityTowers takes pride in being an award-winning team with the highest Google Reviews and Ratings among their competitors. “This success is a direct reflection of our mission to build true partnerships and deliver customized solutions.”
We are most excited about our ongoing integration of Gemini AI into all facets of administrative, financial, and physical management. This integration represents a major initiative to solidify CityTowers' position as the most technologically advanced and efficient boutique firm in the GTA, benefiting communities through faster, data-driven decisions and greater cost control.
