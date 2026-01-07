Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Thoracic Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Thoracic Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thoracic Drainage Devices market is dominated by a mix of global medical device manufacturers and specialized regional players. Companies are concentrating on innovation in minimally invasive drainage systems, improving patient safety features, and integrating digital monitoring capabilities to enhance clinical outcomes. Strengthening regulatory compliance and expanding distribution networks remain critical strategies to bolster market presence. A thorough understanding of the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities and form strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market?

According to our research, Teleflex Incorporated led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The Surgical division of the company completely involved in the thoracic drainage devices market provides Pleur-evac / Sahara / Pleur-evac family (wet and dry suction control chest drainage units), plus a full range of thoracic catheters, tubing, connectors and trocar sets for chest drainage procedures. Their Pleur-evac products target thoracic, cardiovascular, trauma and critical-care settings and include wet and dry suction control systems and patient-safety features (tip-over protection, easy-read scales). Teleflex also offers specialty pediatric and adult thoracic catheter options and accessories (tube holders, trocar kits). The company provides clinical education and setup guides for chest-drain use and has digital resources for training. Teleflex positions these products for post-operative drainage, emergency pleural drainage and ICU use. Their product pages and brochures list model variations by collection capacity and suction type.

How Concentrated Is the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 37% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration signifies a competitive yet tiered environment where established multinational manufacturers dominate through scale, brand recognition, and clinical credibility, while smaller firms cater to specialized or regional demands. Key leaders such as Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health Inc, and Getinge AB maintain strong market positions through diversified product portfolios, global distribution networks, and consistent technological innovation in drainage systems. As healthcare providers seek advanced, efficient, and patient-safe drainage systems, large competitors are expected to pursue partnerships, product enhancements, and regional expansions to strengthen market share and operational resilience.

• Leading companies include:

o Teleflex Incorporated (5%)

o Medela AG (4%)

o Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (4%)

o Cardinal Health Inc (4%)

o Getinge AB (4%)

o Cook Medical Incorporated (4%)

o Vygon SA (4%)

o Utah Medical Products Inc (3%)

o B. Braun Melsungen AG (3%)

o Argon Medical Devices Inc (2%)

Request a free sample of the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=20979&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Medtronic Public Limited Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, ICU Medical, Inc, Atrium Medical Corporation, and Pioneer Medical Devices, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex India Private Limited, Cook Group Incorporated, Vygon S.A, Poly Medicure Limited, B. Braun India Private Limited, Medela AG, Angiplast Private Limited, Sterimed Medical Devices Private Limited, Rocket Medical plc, Getinge AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Incorporated, PT ENDO Indonesia, Ningbo Xinwell Medical Technology Co, Ltd, Canack Technology Limited, Ningbo Foyomed Medical Instruments Co, Ltd, Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co, Ltd, Ningbo Finer Medical Instruments Co, Ltd, ARI Medical Technology Co, Ltd, Changzhou Kealor International Co, Ltd, Sumitomo Bakelite Co, Ltd, and Hyupsung Medical Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Bearpac Medical Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Vygon Société Anonyme (Vygon SA), ATMOS MedizinTechnik Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and Co. Kommanditgesellschaft (ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG), PRIMED Halberstadt Medizintechnik Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (PRIMED® Halberstadt Medizintechnik GmbH), Redax Società a Responsabilità Limitata (Redax S.r.l) (Italy), HMC Premedical Società per Azioni (HMC Premedical S.p.A), Getinge AB (Getinge Group), GBUK Group Limited, and Grena Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Getinge AB, Medela AG, Teleflex Incorporated, and ASCO-MED S.A are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Cardiva S.A, Getinge Group AB, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic do Brasil Ltda, Getinge Brasil Ltda, LivaNova PLC, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, IMC Healthcare Group Limited are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Advancement Of Digital Devices With Real-Time Data Analytics is transforming clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.

• Example: REDAX S.p.A cloud-based module for digital chest drainage system (May 2023) assigns uploads drainage parameters in real time to a secure hospital server, enabling clinicians to detect early deviations (e.g, increasing air leak rate) and intervene sooner

• These innovations helps hospitals in shifting from manual visual checks to data-driven chest-tube management and aligns with the broader shift toward connected care ecosystems.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Innovating advanced and user-friendly thoracic drainage systems to improve patient outcomes

• Expanding global distribution networks to increase market reach and accessibility

• Investing in research and development for minimally invasive and smart drainage solutions integrated with internet of things (IoT)

• Forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance technology and regulatory compliance

Access the detailed Thoracic Drainage Devices Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thoracic-drainage-devices-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.