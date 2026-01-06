Soundcore Introduces Nebula P1i Projector At CES 2026 With Fold Out Speakers For Bigger Sound

Soundcore Logo Soundcore's New Nebula P1i Portable Projector Features Folding, Rotatable Speakers Soundcore's New Nebula P1i Portable Projector Features Folding, Rotatable Speakers Soundcore's New Nebula P1i Portable Projector Features Folding, Rotatable Speakers

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ smart audio and video brand, today introduced the Soundcore Nebula P1i projector, designed to combine a 380 ANSI Lumen, 1080p resolution image with a powerful and immersive audio experience with a pair of folding speakers. The new P1i combines high-performance imaging, an advanced audio system, and a versatile design suited for family entertainment, gatherings and portable use.Image and ResolutionThe P1i offers 380 ANSI lumens with 1080p resolution and a fully enclosed optical engine, built for dust resistance (TÜV-certified, IP5 rated). Additionally, its advanced dual-cycle cooling system helps the P1i maintain long-term clarity.Folding And Rotatable Audio DesignThe Soundcore Nebula P1i utilizes the first-of-its-kind, rotatable, dual-speaker design that allows the speakers to pivot both 90-degrees horizontally and 200-degrees vertically, letting users to direct sound toward their preferred listening position. Additionally, this also helps to widen the soundstage compared to projectors that have speakers built-in on either side.Each speaker features a 10W full-range driver within a dual-chamber enclosure, producing accurate 2.0-channel stereo sound with Dolby Audio support. With this foldable and rotatable design, users can sit either in front of or behind the projector and still enjoy a powerful audio experience, from the biggest explosions to the clearest dialog.Convenience and PortabilityWith a built-in carry handle, the P1i is ready for movie nights in the living room at home, in the backyard or on a road-trip for vacation to a ski chalet or beach house. However, if an AC outlet is not conveniently located, movie night can continue by plugging into a portable power station (140W).The integrated fold-out stand also allows for height adjustment for optimal placement on a screen or wall.The projector supports Google TV™ with official Netflix integration, giving users access to a wide range of licensed streaming content. It also includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, USB, and AUX for flexible connectivity options.With automatic focus, keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance, the P1i ensures quick setup.The Soundcore Nebula P1i is currently slated to launch in early 2026 on soundcore.com and Amazon.com for $369.00.About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to providing an immersive audio and video experience with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com The Anker logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company’s products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company’s businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.Media assets / PR contactFor Images / Sample RequestsAdam Weissman, adam.weissman@anker.comMaxine Zhang, maxine.zhang@anker.comFor High-Res Product and Lifestyle Images – Click Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.