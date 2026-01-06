inamo Launches AI-Powered Qualitative Research Suite Tailored for Nordic Innovators

AI-Powered Qualitative Research

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- inamo , the leading all-in-one qualitative research platform, today announced the Nordic Edition of its Smart Launch Technology suite, empowering UI/UX agencies, freelancers, and startups across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland with research-grade insights in hours, not weeks.The new features address the surging demand for AI-driven UX research in the Nordic market, where AI adoption in UX has risen 32% year-over-year and remote qualitative research projects grew 41% from 2023-2024. Key enhancements include:• Nordic-Optimized Recruitment Engine: Instant access to 50,000+ pre-vetted Nordic participants, ensuring culturally nuanced feedback with 95% match accuracy.• AI Transcription in Local Languages: Real-time analysis in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish, capturing the 'why' behind user behavior with 98% accuracy.• GDPR-Enhanced Unified Dashboard: Seamless moderated and unmoderated qualitative research, AI-powered thematic analysis, and export-ready reports—all from one intuitive platform.• Flexible Pricing for Every Need: Starting free with the Freelance plan (1 bring-your-own-participant project per month), scaling to Team at €149/month and Growth from €499/month, delivering enterprise features without the high overhead of legacy tools."In the Nordic innovation hubs, from Stockholm's tech scene to Copenhagen's design leaders, speed and depth win," said Fredrik Mattsson, CEO of inamo. "Our Qualitative Research Intelligence turns complex user data into actionable stories, helping teams boost conversions by up to 400% as proven in top product launches."Unlike quantitative-heavy competitors or enterprise-heavy solutions, inamo's qualitative-first approach combines human expertise with proprietary AI for SMBs and freelancers. Early adopters across Nordic UX agencies report significant improvements in project deployment speed and insight quality.The Nordic Edition is available immediately with a 14-day free trial. Visit inamo.ai/contact-us to launch your first study today.About inamoinamo is the all-in-one qualitative research platform for UI/UX companies, freelancers, and market research firms across the Nordics and beyond. Specializing in AI-powered moderated and unmoderated qualitative research with European GDPR compliance, inamo delivers deep user understanding in local contexts that matter.

