Bernd Moving & Storage Launches a New Website for 2026: A Fresh Start for the New Year

Bernd Moving & Storage has launched a new website to serve customers seeking local and long-distance moving services in Yakima and surrounding areas.

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bernd Moving & Storage has announced the launch of a new website designed to provide information about the company's moving and storage services in Yakima, WA, and surrounding regions.The website includes details about the company's services, including residential moving, commercial moving, local and long-distance relocations, packing services, and storage options. The updated site features navigation tools to help visitors locate service information."The new website provides customers with access to information about our moving services," a company spokesperson stated. "The platform is designed to help customers understand the services available to them as well as the reason why we are recommended moving company in Yakima, WA ."Services Available:- Residential Moving: Home relocation services for customers in the Yakima area- Commercial Moving: Business relocation services for companies in Yakima, WA, and nearby regions- Local & Long-Distance Moving: Transportation services for moves within the local area and across state lines- Packing & Storage Services: Packing assistance and storage facilities for customer belongings.Whatever type of service you need, you can count on full support from our Yakima movers The company serves Yakima County, Grant County, Kittitas County, and the Tri-Cities area.Bernd Moving & Storage currently has 51 reviews on Google. The company holds certifications and licenses required for moving services in Washington State.Additional information about Bernd Moving & Storage and its services is available at www.berndmovingsystems.com

