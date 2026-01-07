NETVERSE Unveils Raychel: Personal AI Companion Alarm Designed for Home, Prioritizing Privacy and Natural Interaction

Raychel Projector

Built for the bedroom, Raychel blends emotional interaction, multimodal sensing, and local processing to redefine how people rest and wake.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026

NETVERSE, a spatial computing company, today announced Raychel, a new category of personal AI designed for intimate, private, and long-term interaction within the home. The launch introduces two products — Raychel NODBOT and Raychel Projector — forming a bedside system that moves beyond chatbots toward a contextual, multimodal AI companion that learns and evolves with its user.

Founded in 2021, NETVERSE has focused on bridging the physical and digital worlds through XR and spatial interaction technologies. With Raychel, the company applies this expertise to the bedroom — where people spend a significant portion of their lives.

“True technological progress begins where people are most vulnerable and spend the most time — at home, especially during sleep,” said CHEE, Founder and CEO of NETVERSE. “Our philosophy, ‘Seeing comes before words,’ means AI should understand through perception, not just language.”

Raychel NODBOT: More Than a Smart Alarm

Raychel NODBOT serves as the core interaction hub of the Raychel system, rethinking how people wind down at night, sleep through the evening, and wake in the morning. Instead of relying on abrupt alarms, it introduces a flexible wake-up experience that combines gradual light transitions, soft voice guidance, and adaptive timing shaped by long-term usage patterns. Throughout the night, Raychel supports relaxation with ambient lighting and gentle conversational cues, while its on-device long-term memory enables personalized reminders and daily routines that evolve over time.

To sense the bedroom environment without intrusion, Raychel integrates millimeter-wave radar and LiDAR for non-visual awareness. The device contains no camera, and all conversations, sleep records, and user preferences are stored locally on the device rather than uploaded to the cloud. Its industrial design blends art and technology, drawing inspiration from the translucent aesthetic of the iMac G3 era. A seamless, screw-free body, SunLike LED lighting optimized for nighttime use, and a bass-tuned acoustic chamber work together to create a calm, unobtrusive bedside presence.

Raychel Projector: A Ceiling Canvas for Dreams

Complementing NODBOT, the optional Raychel Projector extends Raychel’s interaction into the surrounding space by turning the bedroom ceiling into a visual canvas. Designed for comfortable viewing while lying down, the short-throw projector features a 270-degree adjustable design and requires no complex setup. It displays AI-generated art, dream imagery, and calming visual content, offering an additional layer of immersion for relaxation, meditation, and sleep. The projector includes a three-year subscription to dynamically generated AGI visual services, further expanding Raychel’s role as an ambient, spatial companion in the bedroom.

Pricing and Availability

Raychel is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in late January 2026, with limited early-bird pricing:

Raychel NODBOT – Super Early Bird: US$99 (limited to 200 units)

Raychel Projector Bundle – Super Early Bird: US$199 (limited to 200 units)

Pre-orders are now available at: https://shop.netverse.cc

Looking ahead, NETVERSE plans to expand Raychel into a full home AI hub and is exploring collaboration with RWKV Language Model for future offline, low-latency AI processing. The company also envisions a human–AI co-creation platform focused on art, memory, and dream management.

Raychel represents a shift from transactional smart devices toward relational AI companions — prioritizing empathy, privacy, and seamless integration into everyday life.

About NETVERSE

NETVERSE is a technology company dedicated to advancing spatial computing and building the 3D internet. Originating in XR and spatial interaction R&D, the company now focuses on bringing private, contextual AI into the spaces where people live, rest, and recharge.

Press Contact: hello@netverse.cc

Website: https://www.netverse.cc

