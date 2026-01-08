Google Cloud joins forces with ivault to scale the first decentralized marketplace for Real World Assets

The World’s First Web3 Rental Platform

Backed by Google Cloud, ivault gains infrastructure and AI support to power the circular economy and scale peer-to-peer asset sharing globally

“Google Cloud’s support isn’t just technical—it’s a strong validation of our vision,” This partnership unlocks AI, scales fast, and boosts our token ecosystem.” — Arman Sarhaddar, CEO of ivault.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google Cloud has selected ivault, the blockchain-based marketplace transforming everyday items into yield-generating assets, for its top-tier startup program.

This strategic partnership brings ivault access to Google’s powerful infrastructure, advanced AI tools via Vertex AI, and a substantial package of cloud and ad credits—demonstrating Google's strong confidence in the platform's vision and potential.

A circular economy powered by Web3 and AI:

With over 155,000 app downloads, ivault empowers users to monetize their idle goods—from e-bikes and tools to cameras and camping gear—by turning them into real-world assets that generate income via secure, peer-to-peer rentals.

Backed by patents in the U.S., China, and Switzerland, ivault combines the ease of use of traditional mobile apps with the transparency and security of blockchain technology. The integration of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Blockchain Node Engine will further accelerate the development of ivault’s tokenized economy, marketplace intelligence, and insurance-focused partnerships.

About ivault:

ivault is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for the circular economy. By enabling individuals to rent, lend, or borrow physical goods through a secure, blockchain-verified app, ivault makes sustainable living scalable and profitable. The platform proves that access is smarter than ownership—and builds community while doing it.

ivault: Share More, Own Less - Blockchain Meets Sharing Economy

