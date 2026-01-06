Built In Honors Coinme in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

Coinme Earns Best Startups to Work For in Seattle on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

Our team is united by our mission to expand access to crypto and create broader financial opportunities for everyone, and we've proven that mission-driven work transcends physical office boundaries.” — Neil Berguist, CEO and co-founder, Coinme

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinme , a leading provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”Coinme was honored on the Best Startups to Work For in Seattle list. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.As a fully remote-first organization, Coinme has prioritized building a distributed workplace culture that empowers employees to thrive from anywhere. The company has implemented comprehensive remote work policies, invested in collaboration tools, and developed inclusive practices that ensure every team member feels connected to the mission regardless of location.“We’ve been intentional about building a strong company culture and benefits that attract top talent,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. "Being remote-first allowed us to build an inclusive, flexible workplace that attracts exceptional talent worldwide. Our team is united by our mission to expand access to crypto and create broader financial opportunities for everyone, and we've proven that mission-driven work transcends physical office boundaries."To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ Interested in joining Coinme's remote team? Visit coinme.com/careers to explore open positions.About Coinme Crypto-as-a-ServiceFounded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform. Coinme's global money movement platform enables a fully native and seamless crypto and stablecoin payment experience within our partners' applications. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively on their front-end while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://coinme.com/enterprise

