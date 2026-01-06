ICE Arrests 118 Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Burglars, Domestic Abusers, and Serial Drunk Drivers in California Surge Operation

Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians protect criminal illegal aliens and put the safety of American families at risk

WASHINGTON — ICE Los Angeles arrested 118 illegal aliens in California’s San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties during a six-day surge operation between December 26 and December 31, including pedophiles, registered sex offenders, burglars, domestic abusers, and serial drunk drivers.

“ICE ended 2025 with a surge operation in California targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. 118 illegal aliens were arrested including pedophiles, registered sex offenders, burglars, domestic abusers, and serial drunk drivers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Criminal illegal aliens flock to California because they know Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians will allow them to terrorize innocent American families. In 2026, our law enforcement will continue to do what Gavin Newsom refused to do: make California safe again."

Some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested during the surge operation are below:

Juan Perez Tello, 42, of Mexico. Perez was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and is a registered sex offender.

Rogelio Sanchez Hidalgo, 41, of Mexico. Sanchez was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and illegal reentry. He is also a registered sex offender.

Gabino Najera-Romano, 39, of Mexico. Najera-Romano was convicted of battery.

Victor Alfonso Graciano-Quiterio, 40, of Mexico. Graciano-Quiterio was convicted of battery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, using force or threat against a witness to a crime, disorderly conduct, and violating court orders to prevent domestic violence.

Filemon Diego-Francisco, 38, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.

Raymundo Bojorges Mendez, 47, of Mexico. Bojorges has four DUI convictions, one of which was DUI causing bodily injury, and has been convicted of driving on a suspended license.

Misael Amador Cruz, 41, of Mexico. Amador was convicted of DUI, hit-and-run, false imprisonment and driving without a license.

Marcelino Martinez-Francisco, 36, of Mexico. Martinez-Francisco was convicted of causing injury to a child, hit-and-run causing property damage, and two DUIs. He also has pending charges for an additional DUI and violating his probation.

Julio Cesar Tadeo Lopez, 32, of Mexico. Tadeo was convicted of DUI causing great bodily injury, hit-and-run causing property damage, and a separate DUI.

Anatolio Clavijo-Urbano, 46, of Mexico. Clavijo-Urbano was convicted of second-degree burglary.

Jose Miguel Pineda-Garcia, 44, of Mexico. Pineda-Garcia was convicted of alien smuggling.

