ICE Lodges Detainers for Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested for Trafficking More Than 300 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in a Semi-Truck in Indiana

Two criminal illegal aliens accused of trafficking cocaine were issued Commercial Drivers Licenses by Gavin Newsom’s California

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged arrest detainers for two criminal illegal aliens from India arrested for smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck in Putnam County, Indiana. With a lethal dose of cocaine being as little as 1.2 grams, that is enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans.

On January 4, 2026, ICE lodged detainers for Gurpreet Singh, a 25-year-old male and criminal illegal alien from India, and Jasveer Singh, a 30-year-old male and criminal illegal alien from India, following their arrest by local authorities in Putnam County, Indiana for narcotics trafficking.

Gurpreet Singh

Jasveer Singh

Law enforcement located 309 pounds of cocaine concealed in the sleeper berth of the semi-truck they were operating during a routine truck inspection. Both individuals were given Commercial Drivers Licenses issued by the state of California.

“Thanks to Gavin Newsom’s reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial drivers licenses by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honor an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities.”

Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the U.S. on March 11, 2023 near Lukeville, Arizona and was released into the country under the Biden administration. Gurpreet Singh freely admitted to law enforcement that he was a citizen of India and illegally in the U.S.

Jasveer Singh illegally entered the U.S. on March 21, 2017 near Otay Mesa, California. He was arrested on December 5, 2025 for receiving stolen property in San Bernardino, California. ICE lodged an arrest detainer. Due to Governor Newsom’s sanctuary polices, the detainer was not honored, and this criminal illegal alien was released back into American communities.

