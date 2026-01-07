Ice Cream Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Ice Cream market is dominated by a mix of global food and beverage giants and regional specialty producers. Companies are focusing on premium product innovation, clean-label formulations, and expanded distribution channels to strengthen market presence and meet evolving consumer preferences. Growing emphasis on plant-based alternatives, indulgent flavours, and convenient on-the-go formats is driving competitive differentiation across brands. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, brand partnerships, and strategic expansion within the rapidly evolving ice cream industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Ice Cream Market?

According to our research, Magnum Ice Cream led global sales in 2024 with an 8% market share. The company is partially involved in the ice cream market, provides handheld bars, tubs, cones, and frozen novelties across multiple brand categories from indulgent premium (Magnum, Ben & Jerry's) to family favourites (Brayers, Cornetto) and gelato specialties (Talenti, Grom). Their ice cream offerings span various formats including bars with signature chocolate coatings, pint containers, cone products, and frozen yogurt alternatives, all manufactured through state-of-the-art facilities and distributed through retail, convenience, and foodservice channels. The company also operates Magnum retail experiences and develops seasonal limited-edition flavours and collaborations with luxury brands.

How Concentrated Is the Ice Cream Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 35% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the strong brand equity, extensive distribution networks, and large-scale production capabilities required to compete effectively in the category. Leading vendors such as The Magnum Ice Cream Company, Nestlé S.A., Froneri International Limited, Mars Inc., Ferrero Group (Wells Enterprises Inc.), and Inspire Brands Inc. (Baskin-Robbins, Inc.) dominate through robust product portfolios, continuous flavour innovation, and widespread retail penetration, while smaller regional producers focus on niche flavour and localized consumer demand. As premiumization, digital retail expansion, and demand for novel and healthier ice cream options accelerate, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen the market positions of the major players.

• Leading companies include:

o The Magnum Ice Cream Company (8%)

o Nestlé S.A. (6%)

o Froneri International Limited (6%)

o Mars Inc. (5%)

o Ferrero Group (Wells Enterprises Inc.) (3%)

o Inspire Brands Inc. (Baskin-Robbins, Inc.) (2%)

o Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) (1%)

o Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Meiji Co., Ltd.) (1%)

o Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: The Kroger Co., Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Eclipse Foods, Unilever USA, Nestlé Global, Gay Lea Foods, Chapman’s, Unilever Canada, Marble Slab Creamery, Foothills Creamery and PreGel Canada are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Nestlé, Unilever Global, Arun Icecreams, General Mills, Danone, Lotte India, Magnum Ice Cream, Cremo Ice Cream, Yili Group, Mars India, Amul, Amy’s Ice Creams, Arla Foods, Gifford’s Ice Cream, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry’s, Häagen-Dazs India, Baskin-Robbins India, Aice Group Holdings, Kinish, Havmor Ice Cream, Better Scoop Creamery Co., Ltd, PT Campina Ice Cream Industry, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Bulla Dairy Foods, Froneri International, Golden North Ice Cream, Meiji Group, Morinaga & Co., Ltd., Akagi Nyugyo Co., Ltd., Blue Seal Ice Cream, Kochi Ice Co., Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Appolo Ice Cream Co. Ltd. and Mixue are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Dara's Ice Cream, Nestlé S.A., Unilever Group Plc, Blue Bell Creameries, Turkey Hill Dairy, Froneri International Limited, Amy’s Ice Creams, Yasso, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Baskin-Robbins, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, Van Den Casteele, Louis Fouquet, Eiscafé, Grupo Alacant, Beau’s Gelato and Wall’s are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Unilever PLC, Nestlé S.A., Froneri International Limited, General Mills, Inc., Mlekovita and Inmarko are leading companies in this region.

• South America: The Magnum Ice Cream Company, Ferrero Group (Wells Enterprises Inc.), Mars Inc., Kibon, Magnum Ice Cream Company, Cold Roll Ice Cream and Nestlé are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Premium boutique tubs for family and sharing occasions is transforming to balance value, convenience, and indulgence for home consumption.

• Example: Cream Stone TUBZ (April 2025) a line of boutique flavours offered in both family-sized and mini tub formats.

• These innovations aim to expand Cream Stone’s consumer base beyond parlour visits, strengthen its foothold in the premium take-home segment, and respond to the growing preference for convenient yet high-quality frozen desserts.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through new launches

• Launching innovative flavours, premium product lines, and healthier formulations to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic investments in cold-chain infrastructure, retail expansion, and digital commerce capabilities

• Focusing on brand differentiation through sustainable sourcing, clean-label ingredients, and improved packaging solutions

