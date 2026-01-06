The logo of Zhejiang Xurui Electronics Co., Ltd

Highlighting advanced zero-crossing technology, reliability, and large-scale industrial manufacturing capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global industries accelerate their digital and automated transformation, the demand for reliable, efficient, and intelligent power switching components has surged. Among these, the solid state relay (SSR) stands out as a critical component, replacing traditional electromechanical relays in countless applications. Within this competitive landscape, Chinese manufacturers have risen to prominence, combining advanced technology , rigorous quality control, and significant cost advantages. This article spotlights three leading Chinese manufacturers specializing in zero crossing solid state relay technology, with a particular focus on the industry standout, Zhejiang Xurui Electronics Co., Ltd. (XURUI).The Industrial Shift: Why Solid State Relays are DominatingThe global push for Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and energy efficiency has fundamentally changed control system requirements. Solid state relays offer silent operation, high-speed switching, exceptional longevity, and resistance to shock and vibration—attributes essential for modern industrial solid state relay applications. The zero crossing solid state relay, in particular, is prized for its ability to switch AC loads at the point where the voltage crosses zero, minimizing electromagnetic interference (EMI) and inrush current, thereby protecting sensitive equipment and extending system life.Recent industry reports highlight a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7% for the SSR market, driven by expansion in HVAC systems, industrial heating, packaging machinery, and renewable energy power control. In this context, choosing a certified and technologically adept solid state relay manufacturer is paramount for system integrity and operational success.1. Zhejiang Xurui Electronics Co., Ltd. (XURUI) – The Pioneering ForceCompany Profile: Founded in 2002, Zhejiang Xurui Electronics Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise and a leader in China's industrial control sector. Recognized as a "Specialized and Innovative" enterprise of Zhejiang Province and a provincial model for credit management, XURUI has over two decades of deep expertise. The company integrates R&D, manufacturing, and sales, with solid state relays as its core strategic product line.Manufacturing Scale & Certifications : A Foundation of TrustXURUI's commitment to quality is evidenced by its comprehensive certifications, a critical factor for global procurement. The company operates under ISO9001 (Quality Management), ISO14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) systems. Its SSR solid state relay products carry major international approvals:* UL Solid State Relay certification (File No. 20170124-E334724) for the North American market.* CE certification for the European Union (multiple certificates including KEYS24050753001EM-02, VT13069525).* TÜV certification (704100976101-03) for safety compliance.* CCC certification for the Chinese market (e.g., for models XSSR-3DA-W10, XSSR-H).* RoHS certification (KEYS240710073002RH-03) ensuring environmental safety.These certifications are not just paperwork; they are the result of rigorous in-house testing and quality control processes within XURUI's advanced manufacturing facilities in Wenzhou.Product Innovation & Technological PortfolioXURUI's R&D prowess, backed by over 50 patents, fuels a diverse and innovative solid state relay portfolio designed to meet virtually any industrial need:By Function & Phase* Zero Crossing Solid State Relay: For low-EMI AC switching.* AC Solid State Relay: Including models like XSSR-W12 and XSSR-P1.* DC to AC Solid State Relay & DC to DC Solid State Relay: For mixed and DC load control.* 3 Phase Solid State Relay: For high-power industrial motor and heater control.* Dual Solid State Relay: Compact solutions for space-constrained panels.By Mounting & Current Rating* DIN Rail Mount Solid State Relay: For easy integration into standard industrial cabinets.* PCB Mounted Types: For embedded system designs.* Module Type SSRs: For flexible system configuration.* Current ratings from low-power signals up to 1000A, with popular models like the 25A solid state relay and 40A solid state relay.By Voltage & Special Features* Voltage compatibility for 220VAC solid state relay SSR, 240V solid state relay, and high-voltage 600V solid state relay applications.* Adjustable Solid State Relay (XSSVR series) for precise power regulation.* Industrial-grade designs ensuring performance in harsh environments.Global Reach and Authoritative EndorsementXURUI's products are exported worldwide, supported by a network of authorized distributors and service centers in the United States, South Korea, Italy, Colombia, Egypt, and beyond. The company's philosophy, "Quality first, integrity at heart," resonates with its global clientele.Mr. Leon, International Sales Manager at XURUI, states: "Our mission is to be more than just a solid state relay supplier. We are a solutions partner. The convergence of our patented technologies, like in our zero crossing and 3-phase SSRs, with our full suite of international certifications, gives our global customers unparalleled confidence. We are committed to powering the world's industrial automation reliably and efficiently."Zhejiang Xurui Electronics Co., Ltd. (XURUI) - Contact Information* Website: https://xuruiswitch.com/ * Email: Leon@chinaxurui.com* Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13968773211* Address: NO.3 Yandangshan Road, Wenzhou Bridge Industrial Park, Beibaixiang town, Yueqing, Wenzhou city, Zhejiang, China.2. Shenzhen Cosmo Technology Co., Ltd. – Compact SSR SpecialistShenzhen Cosmo focuses on miniaturized, high-density solid state relays, offering PCB-mounted and low-profile DIN rail solutions for automation and IoT applications. Its strengths include advanced thermal management and a broad range of DC and AC SSRs for telecom and precision equipment.3. Shanghai Voltronic Electric Co., Ltd. – High-Power SSR LeaderShanghai Voltronic specializes in high-current and high-voltage solid state relays for heavy industrial applications such as power control, EV charging, and industrial heating. The company is known for three-phase SSR systems and 600V modules supporting currents up to 1500A.Conclusion: Selecting the Right Partner for the FutureAs industrial automation advances, reliable and efficient solid state relays are essential. Chinese manufacturers such as XURUI, Shenzhen Cosmo, and Shanghai Voltronic are leading innovation in this field. For global buyers, key selection criteria include technology, certifications, production scale, and support capabilities.Zhejiang Xurui Electronics (XURUI) stands out with its vertically integrated manufacturing, full SSR product range from zero crossing to high-power three-phase models, and extensive global certifications including UL and TÜV. Partnering with XURUI ensures stable performance and a future-ready foundation for industrial switching.For more information, visit www.xuruiswitch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.