PH readies feast of tasty, nutritious offerings for Gulfood 2026

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippines has prepared a diverse showcase of premium and export-ready food products for Dubai-based food trade show Gulfood 2026, aiming to capitalize on the growing global demand for Philippine food and ingredients.

The country will be represented by 25 dynamic enterprises pursuing growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), a market that has shown significant interest in nutritious food options. Products to be presented include fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, ethnic and gourmet products, non-alcoholic beverages, plant-based alternatives, cereals and cereal products, bakery products and confectionery, food ingredients and condiments, as well as ready-to-eat savories and prepared foods.

With support from the Department of Trade and Industry-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), the enterprises aim to strengthen ties with Dubai-based and MENA-region grocers, importers, distributors, and other trade players who seek high-quality, Halal-certified food products. They will be presented under the FOODPhilippines banner, a CITEM-led branding initiative that promotes the Philippines as a dependable exporter of food and ingredients. The Philippine Pavilion at Gulfood 2026 will be open at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai from January 26 to 30.

The Philippine exhibitors in Gulfood 2026 are BV&R Commodities Corp.; Fly Ace Corporation; Global FoodSolutions, Inc.; Galinco; Krystle Exports Philippines, Inc.; Lionheart Farms; Marbello’s Processed Foods; Marigold Manufacturing Corporation (Mama Sita’s); Marketreach International Resources; Mega Prime Foods Inc.; Ngosiok Marketing (Super Q); Oleo-Fats, Inc.; Pacific Synergy Food and Beverage Corp. (Philippines); Philippine Cinmic Industrial Corporation; Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc.; Pixcel Transglobal Foods Inc.; P. Togo Corp.; Q-Phil International Trading; Sagrex Foods Inc. (Golden Saba); Sandpiper Spices and Condiments Corporation; See's International Food Mfg. Corp.; SL Agritech Corporation; Sonya Garcia's Secret Cottage Restaurant Inc.; 3 Sisters Homemade Banana Chips; and Yan Yan International Philippines, Inc.

The upcoming showcase will mark the Philippines' 21st participation in Gulfood. The country is determined to build on the momentum from last year's edition, during which the Philippines generated USD 135 million in export sales.

In addition to supporting enterprises in overseas trade fairs, DTI-CITEM is organizing the 19th edition of the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines, the country’s largest business-to-business and export-oriented trade show for food, beverage, and ingredients.

IFEX Philippines spotlights premium products from across the regions and strengthens the country's reputation as a dependable supplier in the global market. Co-located within IFEX Philippines is the Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) Exhibition and Conference, a platform that showcases innovations, facilitates knowledge exchange, and fosters collaborative solutions that support the country’s development of a circular economy.

Register as an IFEXConnect exhibitor: https://citem.ph/p/6d5e50

Register as an IFEXConnect trade buyer: https://citem.ph/p/b426fb

Catch FOODPhilippines in the following trade fairs:

• FOODEX JAPAN

• SEOUL FOOD

• China-ASEAN Expo 2026 (PH is Country of Honor)

• Private Label Middle East

• SIAL Paris

• China International Import Expo

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). CITEM advances the country’s image as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export promotion in partnership with other government and private entities.

