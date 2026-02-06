ROOTER MAN OF SC WELCOMES NEW PLUMBING SERVICE TECHNICIAN TO STAFF

To meet growing demand across the greater Charleston area, Rooter Man of SC has added an experienced technician specializing in commercial plumbing services.

LOWCOUNTRY, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Along with the start of the new year, Rooter Man of SC is proud to announce that Trey Baker, a native of Charleston and an experienced plumbing technician, has joined the local family owned company’s team. Trey brings with him valuable experience, knowledge of both residential and commercial plumbing topics, and the kind of friendly customer service that the clients of Rooter Man of SC have come to expect.Trey Baker has been working with the Rooter Man of SC team for 90 days on a probationary basis, and the team unanimously agrees that taking him on as a service technician permanently is a great move on the part of the company. Trey comes from a primarily commercial plumbing background, and his knowledge of commercial specific topics enables Rooter Man of SC to give even better service to its commercial clients throughout the Lowcountry. Of course, Trey will also be available to provide service on residential plumbing calls, and his customer focused, friendly personality has already made him popular with the plumbing company’s customers.“Growing a local service business is not just about adding trucks or taking more calls, it is about finding the right people to serve our community,” said the owner of Rooter Man of SC. “We are excited to welcome Trey to our team. As a Charleston native with a strong plumbing background, he understands this area and the people who live here. I believe our customers will appreciate the level of care and service he provides, and we are proud to have him representing our company in the community.”With a long history of service in and around Charleston, SC, it is important to Rooter Man of SC to hire technicians who not only have technical plumbing knowledge , but who are also familiar with the region. Local weather and temperature fluctuations have a significant effect on the plumbing systems of homes and businesses in the Lowcountry, and technicians who have grown up in the area can help customers with specific guidance on keeping their systems in good working order. Being a longstanding member of the community also helps the technician make connections with customers in the area and maintain the friendly, personal service that Rooter Man of SC has long been known for.Trey’s years of experience in commercial plumbing enhances the services that Rooter Man of SC offers for drain cleaning and other needs at retail, dining, hospitality, and other types of commercial properties. The company also has certified personnel on staff for conducting state mandated backflow prevention testing. For residential clients, Rooter Man of SC provides regular maintenance, inspection of plumbing systems, and emergency plumbing for clogged drains, water pipe leaks, and other problems. More information about the company is available at www.rootermansc.com

