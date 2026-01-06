Dreame Unveils Zircon 2 Series Robotic Pool Cleaners at CES 2026, Advancing Intelligent Pool Cleaning

Dreame Zircon 2 Series Robotic Pool Cleaners

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At CES 2026, Dreame, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, unveiled the Zircon 2 series of premium robotic pool cleaners, including the Zircon 2 Ultra, Zircon 2 Pro, and Zircon 2, combining intelligent navigation, powerful suction, and superior automation.

Zircon 2 Ultra: Laser 3D Mapping and QuadLift™ Power for Complex Pools

Designed for pools up to 4,300 sq.ft., the flagship Zircon 2 Ultra pairs an industry-leading 10,000 GPH suction capability with Laser 3D mapping navigation (PulseMap™) and a QuadLift™ four-pump system to deliver precise, stable 7-in-1 cleaning across the surface, floors, walls, corners, steps, waterlines, and the shallow zones. PulseMap™ technology combines LDS laser radar with multi-sensor fusion to generate an accurate 3D pool model for adaptive navigation and obstacle avoidance. Additionally, Surface Docking enables the robot to surface and dock at a user-selected location, while the high-capacity battery supports up to 6 hours of continuous cleaning.

Zircon 2 Pro: Exclusive Auto-Dock Base Station Enables True Hands-Off Cleaning

The professional Zircon 2 Pro works with an optional Auto-Dock Base Station for fully hands-free cleaning, requiring no manual lifting in or out of the pool. Once a cleaning cycle is completed, the Z2 Pro automatically returns to the dock, exits the water, and begins recharging—eliminating manual handling.

Powered with PoolSense™ 2.0 smart mapping, the Zircon 2 Pro maps the pool in 2D with 12 precision sensors and plans efficient S-, N-, Star-, and cross-shaped paths for thorough, non-random coverage. It delivers powerful 8,000 GPH (gallons per hour) suction to clear everything from leaves to settled sand and twigs, providing up to 4 hours deep cleaning per charge. Featuring DepthLink™ ultrasonic underwater connectivity, Zircon 2 Pro provides reliable real-time status, mapping and remote control via the Dreame companion app.

Zircon 2: A Value-Oriented Entry-Level Solution

The Zircon 2 is designed as a cost-effective robotic pool cleaner, featuring SideSweep™ edge-cleaning technology and a dual-layer filtration system. It delivers 6,400 GPH suction with up to 4 hours of runtime, enabling efficient cleaning of standard residential pools up to 1,900 sq.ft. per charge.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, committed to empowering lives through intelligent home solutions. For more information, visit pool.dreametech.com.

