Dreame Unveils FizzFresh™ Refrigerator at CES 2026: Redefining the Kitchen as an Intelligent Beverage Hub

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics, today announced the global debut of its FizzFresh™ refrigerator, a pioneering appliance that reimagines the modern kitchen. Moving beyond basic preservation, it introduces a holistic "hydration + freshness" concept through four core innovations, blending advanced functionality with elegant spatial design.

SparklingBar Instant Sparkling Water System: Personalized Hydration, On Demand

The FizzFresh™ features the innovative SparklingBar system, delivering fresh sparkling water instantly via "pre-cooling + pre-production" technology. Users can personalize drinks with three bubble intensity levels for coffee, tea, or cocktails. A user-replaceable Compact CO₂ Cylinder System, paired with smart refill alerts via the app, ensures continuous operation. This promotes sustainable living by reducing reliance on bottled beverages.

IceDUO Auto Ice Maker: Unconstrained Ice for Every Occasion

Solving common pain points of insufficient supply, the IceDUO dual-mode system produces both Cube Ice and Crunch Ice with a 3.5kg storage capacity. It offers flexible installation: a Plumbed Water Line for permanent setups, or an independent Water Tank for rentals and spaces with limited plumbing, achieving true "install-and-use" universality.

Precision Preservation: Engineered for Uniformity and Flexibility

Breakthrough preservation is achieved through a Metal Cooling Air Duct and Full-Area Airflow system. This maintains precise temperature uniformity, keeping produce crisp and meats fresh longer. The FreshFlex Multi-Mode Zone allows seamless switching between dedicated produce preservation, rapid beverage cooling, and a soft-freeze mode for meats.

Elegant Design: Soothing Aesthetics Meet Purposeful Innovation

Crafted with a MatteSilk Inox finish, the FizzFresh™ offers a soft, silk-like tactile experience. Its minimalist design intentionally conceals advanced technology, allowing it to blend seamlessly as an object of timeless elegance in modern kitchens.

"The Dreame FizzFresh™ represents our vision for a more integrated and personalized home life," said a Dreame spokesperson. "We are enhancing daily rituals with convenience and intentional design at the heart of the home."

Product Availability and Price

The product is scheduled for an initial launch in Europe in May 2026, followed by a North American release. The European retail price will be set at €1,899.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.