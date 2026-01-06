SLO Restaurant Month Returns to the City of San Luis Obispo

Condesa | Photo Credit: Blake Bronstad

A Month-Long Dining Celebration Showcases New Restaurants, Global Cuisine & Economic Impact

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Luis Obispo is once again dedicating the entire month of January to its local dining scene with the return of SLO Restaurant Month, running January 1–31, 2026.

Now in its second year, SLO Restaurant Month expands the traditional Restaurant Week model into a month-long initiative designed to drive sustained restaurant traffic, highlight new openings and generate measurable economic impact during a typically slower dining season.

WHY A FULL MONTH MATTERS

- Greater participation from restaurants

- Sustained customer traffic throughout January

- Increased visibility for new and established eateries

- Measurable economic impact for the city

In 2025, San Luis Obispo restaurants recorded a 4% year-over-year increase in restaurant sales tax revenue during SLO Restaurant Month, outperforming both county and statewide trends.

WHAT DINERS CAN EXPECT

Throughout January, participating restaurants are offering:

- Prix-fixe menus

- Happy hour and dining specials

- Limited-time dishes and discounted menu items

- Dining options at a range of price points

Diners can also enter to win a $250 restaurant gift card each time they visit a participating restaurant. Four winners will be selected weekly throughout the month.

SPOTLIGHT ON NEW & PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

The 2026 lineup includes several of San Luis Obispo’s newest restaurant openings:

- Nicola — Opened November 2025, Nicola is the first Bachiche cuisine restaurant in the United States, showcasing a Peruvian–Italian culinary tradition shaped by Italian migration to Peru in the mid-1800s.

- Condesa — A chef-driven restaurant offering contemporary Mexican cuisine.

- Feral Kitchen + Lounge — An upscale dining destination with creative cocktails, burgers, tacos and more.

A SMALL CITY WITH A GLOBAL DINING SCENE

Despite its modest size, San Luis Obispo has one of California’s highest per-square-mile concentrations of international restaurants, all located within a compact, walkable downtown.

Cuisines Represented Include:

- Ethiopian

- Persian

- Thai

- Japanese

- French

- Indian

- Peruvian

- Korean

- And more

COMMUNITY & INDUSTRY SUPPORT

“We’re excited to bring SLO Restaurant Month back for a second year,” said Whitney McDonald, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Extending the celebration to a full month gives restaurants more opportunity for participation and gives diners more reasons to support local businesses.”

The City of San Luis Obispo has again partnered with local broadcaster Adam Montiel, who works with participating restaurants to help develop their special menus and highlight select establishments throughout January on his podcast, Up + Adam.

LEARN MORE

For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, visit: VisitSLO.com/RestaurantMonth.

