Xceedance Expands Agency and Broker Operations Capabilities with Acquisition of Marble Box

Xceedance Peter Flynn, Senior Vice President, Americas, Xceedance Prashant Tekchandani, Executive Vice President, Insurance Lifecycle & Operations, Xceedance

Acquisition accelerates the company’s commitment to modernize agency operations, bringing workflow clarity, automation, and AI-enabled execution

We are excited to welcome the Marble Box team to Xceedance. Together, we will reimagine distribution operations from the ground up, delivering a new standard for speed, control, and client experience.” — Peter Flynn, Senior Vice President, Americas at Xceedance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global provider of technology-driven business solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Marble Box, a company delivering tailored operational support and process optimization solutions to independent insurance agencies and brokers.This acquisition marks Xceedance’s entry into the agent and broker ecosystem, underscoring its commitment to modernizing distribution operations. Agencies and brokers sit at the center of the distribution process; yet legacy processes, fragmented tools, manual handoffs, and inconsistent carrier data formats still hinder day-to-day servicing. The result is rework, limited visibility, and reduced ability to scale during peak periods. Xceedance is addressing these constraints head-on by combining deep insurance-domain expertise with technology-led modernization that delivers clearer workflows, stronger control, and scalable execution.Marble Box brings the essential starting point for transformation: an expert team that understands agency workflows and tasks with clarity at every level. Marble Box supports 30+ agency processes for 140+ agents and brokers, delivering millions of transactions annually through a delivery team based in Kolkata, India. The team provides not only execution at scale but also the process insight needed to help agents grow and operate more predictably.Xceedance will build on this process-first foundation by combining its high-powered technology and data engineering team to deliver increasingly sophisticated solutions over time. The company will introduce workflow standardization, data integration across systems, and automation and AI to reduce manual effort, enhance auditability, and enable real-time operational visibility.“We are excited to welcome the Marble Box team to Xceedance. Together, we will reimagine distribution operations from the ground up, delivering a new standard for speed, control, and client experience. This is a key step in building a modern, tech-powered operating model for agents and brokers, and we intend to set the pace for the market,” said Peter Flynn , Senior Vice President, Americas at Xceedance.“Agency operations have evolved within a fragmented ecosystem that relies heavily on manual effort and disconnected systems,” said Prashant Tekchandani , Executive Vice President, Insurance Lifecycle and Operations at Xceedance. “We’re starting with an expert operations team that deeply understands the work, and we’ll support that investment with technology, data integration, and practical automation to improve control, visibility, and reliability.”Xceedance expects the combined capabilities to support agencies and brokers seeking predictable service levels, operational flexibility, and a forward-looking path to modernization—grounded in insurance-domain execution, not technology alone.###About XceedanceXceedance provides business solutions to the global insurance industry, enabled by technology platforms, advanced data and analytics, and the transformation of operating models through AI and deep domain expertise. With 5,500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model blends insurance domain knowledge with next-generation technologies to deliver localized solutions and digital-first platforms. We empower 350+ diverse clients—including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities—to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.For more information, visit www.xceedance.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.