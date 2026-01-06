Quiet Listings Launches Australia’s First Platform Tracking Property Sales Before They Hit the Major Portals

The reality is that a large portion of property sales are off market, buyers who rely solely on the major portals are often late to the opportunity. Quiet Listings exists to level that playing field.” — Andrew Mcleod

CLAYFIELD, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Listings , a new Australian real estate intelligence platform, has officially launched, giving buyers, sellers, and industry professionals unprecedented insight into properties for sale before they appear on major listing websites.Designed to capture the growing “quiet” or off-market segment of the property market, Quiet Listings aggregates early-stage listings, pre-market opportunities, and agent-shared stock that typically circulates privately before going live on mainstream portals.At a time when competition for quality property is intensifying, Quiet Listings provides a strategic edge by revealing what’s coming next—not just what’s already public.In addition to uncovering pre-market and early-stage listings, Quiet Listings delivers suburb-level and agency-level market intelligence, including:- The number of new listings entering specific areas Trends in listing volumes over time- The number of new listings by individual agenciesThis data allows buyers to anticipate supply shifts, sellers to better time their campaigns, and industry professionals to understand competitive dynamics at a local level.Quiet Listings is designed to serve:- Buyers, seeking early access to properties before competition peaks- Sellers, wanting discreet exposure and informed market timing- Agents, looking to benchmark activity, identify trends, and work smarter in a data-driven marketBy consolidating fragmented off-market activity into a single platform, Quiet Listings brings structure, transparency, and insight to a traditionally opaque part of Australian real estate.As off-market transactions and soft launches continue to grow across Australia, Quiet Listings positions itself as a new category of property platform—one focused not on advertising, but on intelligence.Quiet Listings is now live at www.quietlistings.com.au

