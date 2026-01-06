New Audiobook Inspires a Mindful Journey to Strength, Balance and Lasting Wellness
Every chapter blends motivation with mindfulness - proving that true wellness is not about perfection, but presence.
“Real strength isn’t just about how much you can lift or how far you can run,” says Nate Solomon. “It’s about knowing yourself — tuning into your thoughts, your energy, and your purpose. This audiobook helps listeners build that awareness while developing the body they’ve always wanted.”
Through engaging narration and empowering exercises, Total Fitness Simplified invites listeners to:
Build strength through focused, mindful resistance training.
Nourish the body with simple, sustainable nutrition habits.
Reconnect with breath and movement for improved cardiovascular health.
Cultivate mindfulness to create balance, boost energy, and deepen self-trust.
More than a fitness guide, Total Fitness Simplified is an invitation to slow down, listen inward, and rediscover the joy of feeling strong — inside and out.
Now available on Audible, Total Fitness Simplified empowers listeners to make health a conscious, daily act of self-love
Nathan W Solomon
In Control Fitness and Health
InControlFitnessAndHealth@gmail.com
