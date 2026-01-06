Authors Sign Books at Prestigious Hollywood Event as Award Season 2026 Kicks Off

The DPA Golden Gift Suite Dubois Pelin And Associates Black Chateau Enterprises Books That Make You Logo

Dr. Abraham M. George and Dr. Christine M. Silverstein in the DPA Golden Gift Suite the Week of the Golden Globes with Black Château and Books That Make You.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Abraham M. George and Dr. Christine M. Silverstein will appear at the DPA Golden Gift Suite the Week of the Golden Globes, signing copies of their books and meeting VIP guests during the prestigious Hollywood event as award season 2026 kicks off.Hosted by DPA Founder Nathalie Dubois, the DPA Golden Gift Suite the Week of the Golden Globes takes place January 9th and 10th, 2026, welcoming award nominees, presenters, media, influencers, and industry tastemakers during one of the most celebrated weekends in entertainment.Black Château and Books That Make You will host a branded table featuring the in-person author signings and book gifting. Both titles will be included in a gift bag provided by Books That Make You on both days of the event.On Friday, January 9th, guests will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Abraham M. George, who will be signing copies of his book, “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life's Purpose in Service.”On Saturday, January 10th, attendees can meet Dr. Christine M. Silverstein, who will sign copies of her book, “Wrestling Through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life.”“Mountains to Cross: Finding Life's Purpose in Service” chronicles Dr. Abraham M. George’s journey from military service and business success to a life devoted to dismantling intergenerational poverty and social injustice in India. The book highlights the creation of Shanti Bhavan, a pioneering residential school whose graduates have gone on to attend top universities and transform their families and communities, offering a powerful call to service-driven leadership.In “Wrestling Through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life,” Dr. Christine M. Silverstein explores how mental health is integral to overall health and extends beyond the absence of psychological distress. She presents practical skill sets designed to promote mental health, help young people overcome trauma, build resilience, and navigate life’s challenges.Nathalie Dubois, Founder of DPA and creator of the DPA Gifting Suites, says,“Books and authors bring depth, meaning, and heart to our events. We are delighted to welcome Black Château, Books That Make You, and these authors back to our gifting suite. Their presence adds an enriching storytelling element that our guests greatly enjoy.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château Enterprises, Books That Make You, and The BookFest, says, “Our relationship with Nathalie and DPA is one we truly treasure. Their gifting suites are the gold standard — elegant, thoughtfully curated, and always surprising. Bringing authors and their books into these spaces allows stories to connect with the entertainment world in 2026 and beyond.”Black Château and Books That Make You have a longstanding history of participation in DPA gifting events surrounding major awards ceremonies and entertainment festivals. These appearances provide authors with rare access to high-profile audiences while reinforcing the importance of storytelling within entertainment culture.For updates and behind-the-scenes moments, follow along on social media:#DPAGoldenGiftSuite26 #DPAGiftingSuite #BooksThatMakeYou #BTMY #BlackChateau #BCE.About DPA Group:Dubois Pelin & Associates, known as DPA Group, is an entertainment strategy company which has been producing VIP gifting events for 20 years. Known as a leader in the industry, they offer gifting suites that tie into various entertainment awards, film festivals, and other high-profile occasions. Past attendees of DPA Gifting Lounges include Paula Abdul, Angela Basset, Mary J. Blige, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Morgan Freeman, Richard Gere, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Eva Longoria, Mandy Moore, Sharon Stone, Charlize Theron, Vanessa Williams, and many more. To see a more complete list, success stories, and more, visit the DPA website. About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, podcast, and social media channels. For more information, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com.

