Furnace Chicken Festival Builds Momentum as Brothers Return Event for Second Year in Birmingham Alabama

Furnace Chicken Festival leadership team members Ivory LeShore, III (Founder & CEO) and William A. LeShore (COO & Event Director) pictured in Birmingham following a media interview in 2025, as preparations continue for the festival’s second year at Sloss The parents of brothers Ivory LeShore III and William A. LeShore, whose values and example helped shape the leadership and community centered vision behind Furnace Chicken Festival. LHUT named official MC for Furnace Chicken Festival 2026, returning May 2 to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham

Family roots, community focus, and growing demand fuel the festival’s return to Sloss Furnaces

What started as a simple conversation between brothers has grown into a Birmingham tradition built on food, culture, and community. Year Two is about growing with purpose.” — William LeShore

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a simple holiday conversation has grown into one of Birmingham’s most anticipated food and culture events. Brothers Ivory LeShore III and William A. LeShore are building on early momentum as Furnace Chicken Festival returns for its second year, bringing flavor, fire, and community back to the heart of the city.The idea for Furnace Chicken Festival began during a holiday conversation between the brothers, when Ivory LeShore III approached William A. LeShore with a simple proposal to build a festival together. That moment marked the start of a shared vision that has since grown into a citywide event.Set against the historic backdrop of Sloss Furnaces , Furnace Chicken Festival blends Birmingham’s industrial legacy with a modern, family-friendly experience that celebrates food, music, creativity, and local entrepreneurship.Led by Ivory LeShore III, Founder and CEO, and William A. LeShore, COO and Event Director, the brother-led festival is grounded in a shared approach centered on collaboration, integrity, and community connection. The brothers often describe their philosophy with a simple mantra: “Built by brothers. Powered by community.”“We didn’t set out to just host another festival,” said William LeShore. “Our focus has always been on creating something authentic to Birmingham something that brings people together and grows the right way. Returning to Sloss for our second year is exciting and meaningful.”The festival centers on one of the South’s most beloved staples chicken while expanding into a full-scale cultural experience. Attendees can expect chef-driven food vendors, live music, interactive competitions, classic cars, games, and experiences designed for families and adults alike.“Chicken is the anchor, but community is the heart,” said Ivory LeShore III. “This festival is about creating shared experiences, supporting local businesses, and building a tradition people can be proud of.”Organizers say they are especially excited to return to Sloss Furnaces with expanded programming in the festival’s second year. As part of that growth, Furnace Chicken Festival will welcome LHUT, a Birmingham-based influencer and cultural voice known for his signature greeting, “What’s up, cousins?”, as this year’s official festival MC signaling an increased focus on engagement, entertainment, and audience experience.The festival is once again partnering with Disability Rights & Resources as its nonprofit sponsor, reinforcing a continued commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and community impact. Organizers also confirmed that Coca-Cola, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Leaf Home have already signed on as sponsors for the festival’s second year.In preparation for the event, the Furnace Chicken Festival team is actively reviewing and approving a curated lineup of vendors. Organizers say the vendor selection process is focused on quality, variety, and experience, ensuring the overall success of the festival for attendees, partners, and participating businesses.The inaugural year of Furnace Chicken Festival drew hundreds of attendees and demonstrated strong demand for a locally rooted, culturally relevant experience. Building on that success, the brothers are expanding partnerships, programming, and sponsorships while remaining committed to supporting local vendors and creating economic opportunity.Positioned as more than a food festival, Furnace Chicken Festival aims to become a signature Birmingham tradition and one that honors the city’s history while shaping its cultural future.Furnace Chicken Festival is where flavor meets fire.For more information about Disability Rights & Resources, visit www.disabilityrightsal.org http://www.disabilityrightsal.org ).For event updates, sponsorship opportunities, or vendor information, visit www.FurnaceChickenFest.com http://www.FurnaceChickenFest.com ).About Furnace Chicken FestivalFurnace Chicken Festival is an annual food and culture event founded by Ivory LeShore III (Founder & CEO)and led by William A. LeShore (COO & Event Director). Built on collaboration and community connection, the festival celebrates flavor, fire, and togetherness through food, music, entertainment, and local partnerships in Birmingham, Alabama.

LHUT Joins Furnace Chicken Festival as MC

