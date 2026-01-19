Sanford Housing Authority Launches Comprehensive Public Safety Initiative with Tsunami Cameras, Manager, & Safety Hubs

SHA Public Safety Manager Jeffrey Gorley Attending 2025 NC Violence Prevention Conference Rotarian-SHA CEO Dr. Michael C. Threatt Attends Public Safety Manager Jeffrey Gorley Member Induction to Sanford Rotary August 2025 National Night Out Flyer for the Sanford Housing Authority

SHA's Public Safety Manager, Jeffrey Gorley, a member of the ENC Chapter of NOBLE, has been chosen as the Lead for the 2026 Faith & Blue Initiative in Sanford

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sanford Housing Authority (SHA) today announced a comprehensive public safety initiative centered on an on-site Public Safety Manager, a Safety Hub, and Tsunami Cameras, timed to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to reflect unity, nonviolence, and shared responsibility with residents, law enforcement, and faith-based partners.

Under CEO Dr. Michael C. Threatt, SHA has activated a Tsunami camera network and embedded Safety Hubs in communities to speed response, strengthen evidence, and deepen collaboration amongst SHA, residents, social service agencies, the Sanford Police Department (SPD), and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

“We are rebuilding public safety where it matters most on the ground, with our residents,” said Dr. Threatt. “On this day honoring Dr. King’s legacy, we reaffirm that safety, dignity, and public trust are non-negotiable.”

A Decisive Shift after March 2025

For three years after ending a private security contract in 2022, SHA had no security presence. Street lighting lapsed; residents left for work in the dark after a past administration failed to pay Duke Energy.

SHA’s transformation accelerated after a tragic March 11, 2025, shooting at the Garden Street Community, where a resident’s adult son, staying as an unauthorized guest, was struck by gunfire and later died. The loss put urgency behind a clear plan: place a Public Safety Manager inside communities, formalize coordination with law enforcement, and implement a surveillance platform that turns minutes into seconds when every second counts.

In June 2025, Dr. Threatt selected Jeffrey Gorley as SHA’s first-ever Public Safety Manager. With more than two decades of innovation in public housing safety initiatives, Gorley advanced a proven playbook: embed public safety leadership on-site, align lease enforcement with patrol and investigations, and pair enforcement with resident-centered engagement that rebuilds trust.

Safety Hub: Public Safety Manager On-Site

SHA requested approval from the Greensboro HUD Field Office to take two units offline at Utley Plaza and establish a Safety Hub with on-site living quarters for public safety leadership. Positioned at a community gateway, the hub enables instant access to live and recorded video, direct coordination with patrol units, and a confidential walk-in option for residents.

From this hub, SHA standardizes evidence handling and chain of custody and reconciles incident reports with video in real time. Gorley maintains a trespass ban list, issues lease enforcement recommendations, and hosts small-group safety sessions that convert resident feedback into practical, site-specific actions with clear timelines. The hub is a daily, visible presence and an approachable point of contact for tips, concerns, and updates.

The Return of National Night Out

In August 2025, SHA hosted National Night Out (NNO) at Utley Plaza, the same location as the Safety Hub, to reinforce community policing and partnerships among residents, social service agencies, and officers.

Tsunami Camera Network: Coverage, Clarity, and Change

By October 2025, SHA completed Tsunami across priority properties, integrating wide-area coverage, low-light color, and License Plate Recognition (LPR) at entrances.

Built for deterrence and documentation, visible masts and standardized retention move footage quickly from alert to admissible evidence, enabling faster investigations and fact-based updates.

Tsunami Measurable Impact: Harris Court

The new approach proved decisive on December 18 and December 20, 2025, when gunfire was reported at Harris Court. Tsunami’s real-time monitoring allowed SHA to identify events as they unfolded, coordinate immediately with SPD investigators, and begin reviewing footage the same day. The incidents showed how an on-site Public Safety Manager and the right technology protect families and preserve evidence, transforming response into results.

“Presence, precision, partnership, that’s our roadmap,” said Gorley. “Safety Hubs make us accessible, Tsunami makes us responsive, and residents make us accountable, which enhances public trust.”

Leadership Recognized: Faith & Blue 2026 comes to Sanford

As further validation of progress, Jeffrey Gorley has been selected to lead the 2026 Faith & Blue Initiative for NOBLE’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter, with events to be held in the City of Sanford. The multi-day effort will bring together law enforcement organizations, residents, churches, and community stakeholders to strengthen trust, understanding, and collaboration.

“Faith & Blue is about relationships and responsibility,” Gorley said. “It mirrors what we’re doing every day, listening to residents, aligning with officers, and taking practical steps that make communities safer.”

Rotary Matters: Ethics, Reputation, and Community Trust

Gorley is a member of the Rotary Club of Sanford, publicly inducted in October 2025. Dr. Threatt, a fellow Rotarian, attended and praised Gorley’s service leadership.

Rotary’s Four Way Test asks, “Of the things we think, say, or do: Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?” These principles align with SHA’s transparency, rebranding efforts, and resident-first safety as SHA repairs its inherited reputation and builds a trust-centered, performance-driven culture.

“I am truly humbled to have recruited the nationally recognized Public Housing Safety Subject-Matter Expert, Mr. Jeffrey Gorley, and to have attended his Rotary induction at the Sanford Rotary Club.”— Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO

A Message on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Holiday

Releasing this announcement on Dr. King's holiday underscores SHA’s commitment to advancing safety with dignity, unity across differences, and peaceful communities where children, seniors, and families can thrive.

“On this day and every day, SHA affirms a simple promise: safer communities, stronger partnerships, and renewed trust for all SHA residents and community stakeholders," said Dr. Threatt.

This initiative marks a meaningful turning point for SHA, demonstrating how leadership, technology, and community partnership can create safer, more resilient neighborhoods. As SHA continues modernizing operations and strengthening resident trust, the organization reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and public service that reflects the values and aspirations of the Sanford community today.

Next Steps and Community Partnerships

In the months ahead, SHA will expand Safety Hubs to additional sites, refine Tsunami analytics with SPD and LCSO investigators, and publish quarterly safety dashboards for residents, board commissioners, and community stakeholders. Additionally, implement innovative restorative approaches to sustain safety, in partnership with Life Springs' Dream Center & Restoration Center and Project Point Five.

