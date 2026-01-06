Pink Slip Reset Addresses the Overlooked First Phase of Job Loss

A short, AI-supported reset designed to help people organize next steps during job loss.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising layoffs — more than 1.17 million announced in 2025 — and unemployment inching upward, many workers are struggling not with effort, but with organizing their next steps. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment reached 4.6 percent in late 2025, while Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported the highest annual layoff total since the pandemic.During job loss, stress and uncertainty can impair attention, memory, and decision-making, making it difficult for people to think clearly about resumes, interviews, and next steps. Research from the American Psychological Association has shown that job loss is associated with increased anxiety and cognitive strain, particularly in the early stages. Pink Slip Reset , a short digital program from Bounce Back Blueprints , is designed to support people during this often-overlooked phase of job loss. Rather than focusing on urgency or motivation, the reset helps participants regain clarity and prepare practically while they are still navigating the transition.The experience guides participants through building a simple, personalized job-search system using AI as a support tool. This includes drafting and refining resumes and cover letters, practicing interview responses through guided audio exercises, and organizing next steps in a structured, manageable way.Unlike traditional career programs, Pink Slip Reset does not offer personalized coaching, job placement, or career advice. Instead, it supports clear thinking and practical preparation during job loss and career transitions.To gather feedback during its initial release, free access is being offered to a limited number of participants on a rolling basis. The first 24 people accepted will receive access at no cost, after which the reset will be available for purchase.“Job loss often requires people to present themselves clearly before they feel ready,” said Maria Estall, creator of Pink Slip Reset and founder of Bounce Back Blueprints. “This reset helps people get organized and practice what comes next, powered by AI, while they’re in that moment.”FAQ: Job Loss, Layoffs, and Practical Support During Career TransitionsWhat problem does Pink Slip Reset solve?Pink Slip Reset supports people navigating job loss when clarity and preparation are hardest. It combines structured planning with hands-on practice for resumes, cover letters, and interview skills.Why is this needed now?With rising layoffs — over 1.17 million announced in 2025 — and unemployment inching upward, many workers struggle not with effort but with organizing their next steps.How does it help with AI tools?The reset uses AI to help users draft key job search documents and practice responses, making modern tools accessible and practical for individuals regardless of industry or location.Is Pink Slip Reset coaching or therapy?No. It is a self-paced digital reset focused on clarity and practical AI-powered preparation, not career coaching, therapy, or guaranteed job placement.Who benefits most?Anyone facing job loss — including workers in major U.S. job markets — who needs support thinking through next steps in a structured, actionable way.Where is this available?Pink Slip Reset is accessible online and designed for people throughout the United States.About Bounce Back Blueprints™Bounce Back Blueprints™ - Career edition is a short, self-paced digital program designed to support people navigating job transitions with practical tools and structure. The program helps users build a personalized job-search system using AI, including tools for identifying relevant roles, drafting résumés and cover letters, organizing applications, and preparing for interviews.Designed for beginners and non-technical users, the program can be completed in approximately two hours and uses a paid ChatGPT account (the lowest tier is sufficient). Bounce Back Blueprints focuses on reducing overwhelm by providing guided prompts, a customizable career plan, and a clear framework for approaching the job search process. Learn more at bouncebackblueprints.com and on Instagram at @bouncebackblueprints

