Merach Unveils World-First Home Fitness Solutions at CES 2026

Professional Knee Protection Meets AI Coaching Treadmill-Level Quality, Compact Design Merach Ai Coach

LLM-powered treadmill and premium walking pad bring professional-grade technology home

We are eliminating the compromise between professional quality and affordability, Our new AI coach brings the expertise of a personal trainer directly into the home.” — Robert Luo, CEO of Merach

LO, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merach, a home fitness innovator serving over 10 million households worldwide, debuts two groundbreaking products at CES (booth 56529 (Venetian Center): Merach UltraTread, treadmill series with professional joint protection and in-built AI coaching, plus Merach UltraWalk W60, a treadmill-grade walking pad.

Intelligent Treadmill: Professional Knee Protection Meets AI Coaching:

The first home treadmill to deliver lab-validated impact absorption previously available only in commercial equipment costing over $5,000, addressing joint stress concerns for 60% of regular runners.

The proprietary KneeGuard™ triple-layer suspension system is an engineering breakthrough, absorbing 49x more impact with 66% energy return. Lab-validated to provide professional-grade protection and responsiveness, it delivers the same elite technology used in pro gyms to safeguard athletes.

The treadmill integrates the industry’s first LLM-powered conversational AI coach. This intelligent assistant goes beyond basic voice commands; it proactively adjusts the treadmill's speed and incline in real time based on your heart rate changes. By syncing with heart rate data monitored by Apple watch, the AI ensures users stay within their optimal cardio health zones for maximum safety and efficiency. And it builds personalized workout plans and communicates with users like a real human coach, offering motivation and guidance.

Key specs include a 21.5" HD display, 3.0 HP brushless motor, and 0-12% incline. Supporting up to 400 lbs, it is app-compatible and quiet enough for midnight runs.

Premium Walking Pad: Treadmill-Level Quality, Compact Design"

The W60 Walking Pad eliminates the jolting movements of low-quality alternatives with treadmill-grade engineering. Featuring a 3.5HP Peak brushless motor and 400 lb capacity, it offers lag-free operation, RGB lighting, and Bluetooth speakers. Available in manual or auto-incline, it includes a 2-year/2,000km warranty.

Availability: Q2 2026 via Merach, Amazon, and TikTok, the Treadmill ranges from $1,199.99 to $1,999.99 based on motor size and display options. The Pad starts at $299.99 (manual-incline) and $329.99 (auto-incline).

About Merach: Founded in 2018, Merach delivers professional-grade wellness technology through innovative products combining patented protection systems with AI assistance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.