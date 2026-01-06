HonorHealth opens Complete Care – Lake Pleasant, a full-service emergency room and urgent care under one roof

HonorHealth Complete Care - Lake Pleasant exterior HonorHealth Complete Care - Lake Pleasant exterior entrance HonorHealth Complete Care - Lake Pleasant exterior wide HonorHealth Complete Care - Lake Pleasant ribbon cutting Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO

HonorHealth launches Complete Care – Lake Pleasant, combining ER and urgent care to serve Peoria and the expanding Northwest Valley.

Peoria residents didn’t have a local emergency department until today. By bringing emergency and urgent care together in one place, patients can now get the right level of care quickly.” — Todd LaPorte

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the Scottsdale and greater Phoenix metropolitan areas, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of its newest healthcare facility, HonorHealth Complete Care – Lake Pleasant in Peoria.The facility, located at 25550 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy., will open on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The combined emergency department and urgent care model gives patients convenient access to both levels of care under one roof. HonorHealth partnered with Dallas-based Intuitive Health to build the 12,172 square-foot space that includes on-site X-ray, CT and laboratory testing capabilities.“The Complete Care model removes the guesswork from an already stressful moment,” said Todd LaPorte, CEO of HonorHealth. “Peoria residents didn’t have a local emergency department until today; by bringing emergency and urgent care together in one place, patients get the right level of care quickly and are only billed for the care they truly need.”As the Northwest Valley continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in Maricopa County, data indicate an increasing need for expanded healthcare services and improved access across the continuum of care. HonorHealth Complete Care – Lake Pleasant will play a vital role in meeting these needs, strengthening the area’s healthcare infrastructure and supporting the region’s growing population.“Peoria is growing quickly, and our community deserves timely, trusted care that keeps pace,” said Peoria Mayor Jason Beck. “This Complete Care location brings convenient, high-quality services to families right here at home, now and in the future.”“This new facility means residents no longer have to worry about choosing between urgent care and an ER. Patients can walk in and be seen quickly by emergency-trained team members for the expert care they need,” said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. “We’re grateful for our continued collaboration with HonorHealth, and our shared commitment to expanding high-quality, patient-centric care to families across the Valley.”HonorHealth Complete Care – Lake Pleasant will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and will be staffed with board-certified physicians and advanced practitioners. Urgent care services are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with emergency room services available around the clock. Visit HonorHealth.com/completecare for more information.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.About Intuitive Health:Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

