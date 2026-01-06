Social House Vodka & The Gold Standard Launch Campaign Supporting UAPB Student-Athletes

The limited-edition “1873 Gold Standard” vodka bottle created by Social House Vodka in partnership with The Gold Standard, the charitable partner of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Proceeds from the campaign are intended to support UAPB student-athletes A close-up of the bottle label and detailing created by Social House Vodka. (Courtesy: Social House Vodka) The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus in Pine Bluff, Ark. Social House Vodka and The Gold Standard announced a partnership supporting UAPB student-athletes. (Courtesy: UAPB Athletics)

PINE BLUFF, AR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social House Vodka today announced a new partnership with The Gold Standard, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and official charitable partner of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), to launch 1873 Gold Standard, a purpose-driven annual campaign designed to support UAPB student-athletes while engaging alumni, fans, and the broader HBCU community.Named for UAPB’s founding year, 1873 Gold Standard connects the university’s legacy with charitable support for student-athletes, including funding for scholarships, wellness resources, travel, and career development opportunities. The campaign is built around Raise the Roar , an annual initiative intended to create lasting impact through collective community participation.“This partnership with Social House Vodka is a strong reflection of what The Gold Standard represents,” said Sam Barnes, President of The Gold Standard. “As a 501(c)(3), our mission is to activate alumni and community support in a clear, transparent way that delivers meaningful benefits for UAPB student-athletes. This campaign allows our supporters to show their pride while investing in the future of Golden Lion athletics.”“This partnership with Social House Vodka is a golden example of what The Gold Standard stands for,” said Chris Robinson, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at UAPB. “Their commitment to excellence, community, and our athletic mission to provide a first-class student-athlete experience will propel us to new heights, and we are excited about what lies ahead.”“At Social House, we believe in lifting up the communities that inspire us,” said Cary Joshi, President of Social House Vodka. “UAPB has a proud history and a future worth investing in. Through Raise the Roar, we’re honored to support an annual effort that turns tradition, pride, and generosity into real opportunity for student-athletes.”Launch Timeline & AvailabilityThe 1873 Gold Standard campaign is scheduled to launch in early February 2026, supported by digital, alumni, and community activations throughout the year. The limited-edition bottle will be available online nationwide (where shipping is permitted) and in Arkansas through MK Distributors, making it accessible to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across the state.Additional details, including ordering information and campaign activations, will be announced as the launch approaches. Fans and supporters can sign up to receive updates at Raise The RoarAbout The Gold StandardThe Gold Standard is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and official charitable partner of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The organization supports student-athletes through scholarships, wellness resources, and career development initiatives while activating alumni and community engagement to deliver sustainable impact.About Social House VodkaSocial House Vodka is a premium craft vodka brand built on community, craftsmanship, and connection. The company produces smooth, high-quality vodka designed for moments that matter. Learn more at socialhousevodka.com About MK DistributorsMK Distributors is a licensed Arkansas beverage distributor serving retailers, bars, and restaurants statewide. Based in Pine Bluff, the company provides compliant distribution and trade support for spirits brands across Arkansas. Learn more at mk-pb.com About the University of Arkansas at Pine BluffFounded in 1873, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is Arkansas’s oldest historically Black college and university. UAPB is a public, comprehensive institution serving the Arkansas Delta with a focus on academic excellence, cultural leadership, and community impact. Learn more at uapb.edu.

