Daily Juicing Routines for the New Year Using Kuvings Juicers

Start the New Year with a Simple Daily Juicing Routine Using a Kuvings Juicer

IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Year’s goals do not have to be complicated. One of the easiest and most sustainable wellness habits to adopt is a daily juicing routine that starts each morning with a glass of freshly pressed juice. With minimal preparation and no added pressure, it fits naturally into even the busiest daily schedules and is easy to maintain over time.All it takes is a large capacity slow juicer and fresh ingredients. A wide feeding chute allows whole fruits and vegetables to be added with little prep, while automatic juicing functions make it possible to enjoy fresh juice at the touch of a button, even on rushed mornings.For those looking to begin a juicing routine in the new year, the following models are often recommended based on different lifestyles.1️⃣ AUTO10 Optimized for saving time in the morning, the AUTO10 features an automatic cutting system and a large capacity hopper that allows a generous amount of ingredients to be added at once. This enables users to prepare juice while attending to other kitchen tasks, making it a practical choice for busy mornings and a consistent daily juicing routine with minimal interruption.2️⃣ AUTO10 Plus Designed for families who want to build healthy habits together, the AUTO10 Plus features an expanded Auto Hopper with a capacity of up to 4 liters, allowing users to prepare larger quantities of juice more easily than the AUTO10. Its hands free operation and ability to process a greater volume of ingredients make it particularly well suited for households that prefer making juice for several people in a single cycle.3️⃣ REVO830 Recommended for users who regularly juice long and fibrous vegetables such as carrots and celery, the REVO830 features an Auto Cutting system that automatically slices elongated ingredients during juicing. This design reduces the need for pre cutting and makes the juicing of long vegetables more convenient and efficient.To kick off 2026 with a fresh and revitalizing start, a green detox juice is an easy and effective way to begin a daily juicing routine. Made with a Kuvings juicer, this immune boosting juice supports a healthier and more energized lifestyle. Enjoyed regularly, it not only helps refresh the body but also contributes to clearer skin and sustained energy throughout the day.🌿Green Immune Booster Juice🌿✅ Ingredients- 2 persimmons- 2 oranges- 1 lemon- 8 stalks of celery- 2 handfuls of kale- 1/2 cucumber📷 Recipe & Photo by Instagram @mrs_kitchen_fairy

